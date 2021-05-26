Cancel
North Platte, NE

Cody Park Pool preps for opening

By NBC Nebraska - North Platte
News Channel Nebraska
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As Americans look forward to travel this summer, local pools are getting ready for the season. Head lifeguards at Cody Park Pool have been prepping, scraping and painting the pool for the past two weeks. It’s the first time the public outdoor will reopen since pandemic.

