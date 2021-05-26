Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2021 NFL Betting: Broad insights based on market-implied power rankings

By Ben Brown
pff.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBookmakers were quick to post spreads and totals for every 2021 NFL regular-season game, which allowed us to calculate market-implied power rankings. These give the most accurate representation of how oddsmakers currently rate each team, which allows bettors to easily see which teams the market overvalues and undervalues. There are...

www.pff.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Sharpe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Power Rankings#Nbc Sports#Pff#Nfl Matchups#Bettors#Oddsmakers#Bookmakers#Models#Impact#Edge#Manual Intervention#Questions#Betting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Where the NFC East Ranks in CBS Sports' NFL Divisional Power Ranking

That’s the opinion of Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports, who recently ranked the 2021 NFL divisions from first to last. The four-team NFC East—Dallas, Washington, Philadelphia, and the Giants—finished with a 23-40-1 combined record, clearly the worst of any division in the NFL last year, and it wasn’t even close.
Lotterychatsports.com

The 2021 draft lottery power rankings

I’ve been doing my annual draft lottery power rankings for years now, and it’s usually one of my favorite columns to write. But I’ll admit that I toyed with the idea of skipping it this year. After all, what weird scenario could I possibly come up with that would even come close to last year’s real results? We had a lottery, then a team that was still playing won the top pick, but we didn’t know which team, and so we had a second lottery weeks later. It was awful, and also brilliant, the new gold standard by which all other lottery chaos will be measured.
NFLchatsports.com

Ranking the 25 returning head coaches in the NFL

Another week goes by, another week without a Julio Jones, Zach Ertz or Aaron Rodgers trade. But have no fear, AJ Dillon's got a name for each of his musclebound legs. Matt Harmon welcomes Pat Daugherty of NBC Sports Edge to discuss Dillon's tree-trunk thighs as well as what fantasy mangers could expect out of the running back situations in Green Bay and Detroit (where former Packer Jamaal Williams continues to receive offseason hype).
NFLYardbarker

Detroit Lions' Defensive Line Ranked 24th in NFL

The Detroit Lions defensive line will be evaluated closely in 2021. General manager Brad Holmes invested two high draft choices to select defensive tackles Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill. Last season, only two NFL defensive line units finished with a worse PFF grade than the Lions. For Detroit's defense to...
NFLSteelers Depot

Steelers Listed 21st In Ranking Of Best Triplets In NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers played some great offensive football during stretches of the past decade, even if they didn’t achieve a great deal of tangible success to show for it in terms of playoff victories, let alone trophies. The offensive line was critical to that success, but they also truly had superstars at the skill positions and under center.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

‘The Triplets’: Can Texans Climb NFL Ranking?

Many NFL fans became aware of the NFL concept of “The Triplets” as a result of the Dallas Cowboys’ 1990s Super Bowl success featuring future Hall-of-Farmers Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin. A great quarterback. A great running back. A great wide receiver. Triplets. The 2021 Houston Texans …...
NFLPosted by
TalkOfFameNetwork

Rick Gosselin's Offseason NFL Rankings

1. Tampa Bay. A glittering cast of mercenaries was recruited a year ago to win a Super Bowl for the Buccaneers – Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown...They did – and now the gang is back with an eye on repeating as champion. In fact, all 22 starters return from a team that mowed down Washington, New Orleans, Green Bay and Kansas City in the post-season en route to the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy. Brady is the edge the Bucs have over everyone else. No quarterback in NFL history has won more championships and only one (Otto Graham) won a greater percentage of his games than Brady’s 76.9. Brady has thrown a record 581 TD passes and has the NFL’s best collection of receivers at his disposal in Tampa in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Brown and Gronkowski. Coach Bruce Arians has given him yet another quality weapon coming out of the backfield, signing RB Gio Bernard away from the Bengals in free agency. This team is stacked.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Steelers Offensive Line Ranked in Bottom Half of NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reshaping their offensive line after years of success. But as they begin a new journey, with new names, there are going to be questions. Not everyone is as confident as Mike Tomlin in the Steelers' front five. Pro Football Focus ranked Pittsburgh's line 17th in the NFL, the third-best in the AFC North.
NFLPosted by
ESPN 99.1

Eagles’ Offensive Trio Ranked Near Bottom of NFL

CBS Sports recently ranked each NFL team’s “triplets” (QB-RB-WR/TE) and the Philadelphia Eagles trio finished in the bottom half of the league, coming in at No. 26 on the list. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Miles Sanders and tight end Dallas Goedert were named as the top weapons for the...
NFLBattle Red Blog

PFF Ranks 32 Best Outside Cornerbacks In NFL

Last year disaster made numerous friends throughout the NFL season. Two of its best friends were Will Fuller V and Bradley Roby. Both players were hit with a performance-enhancing drug suspension for taking the same thing. Each was suspended for six games, missing five in a lost season, and then a hangnail to start off Week One of the 2021 season. Fuller is gone. Roby is still here and will miss Trevor Lawrence’s debut.
NFLUSA Today

Bears offensive triplets rank among worst in NFL

CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin ranked the offensive triplets for every NFL team, starting with the worst of the group. And since we’re talking offense, it’s not exactly surprising to find the Chicago Bears ranked low on his list, ranking 25th in the NFL. For what it’s worth, the quarterback in...
NFLUSA Today

PFF ranks Giants' receivers 11th in the NFL

It seemed like the perfect fit when wide receiver Kenny Golladay hit the open market and eventually signed with the New York Giants. The move gave quarterback Daniel Jones another weapon to target — perhaps the exact kind of weapon he needed. The Giants’ big splash in free agency gives...
NFLchatsports.com

NFL Power Rankings and the KC Chiefs schedule

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 24: Fireworks are seen after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) When the NFL schedule came out a few weeks ago...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

NFL Power Rankings 2021: Which teams are legit contenders?

The Pro Football Network staff got together to create our initial 2021 NFL Power Rankings. Please remember, we don’t hate your team. The NFL Power Rankings ask a lot of questions. The top tier of teams is easy to delineate. The worst teams are likewise easy to decipher. That’s why the group of eight PFN staffers creating the initial 2021 NFL Power Rankings pinched the rankings. As a group, we started at the top and quickly went to the bottom and worked our way back up. The theme of the conversations? Questions. A lot of these teams have different questions that need to be answered.
NFLfullpresscoverage.com

Patriots Ranked 17th in PFN’s Power Rankings

The New England Patriots were placed at No. 17 in Pro Football Network’s latest power rankings for the summer. “Opinions on the formerly dynastic New England Patriots seem to vary greatly throughout the vast wilderness that is football content. There were contentions in our roundtable about where to place them. There is optimism surrounding Cam Newton heading into 2021, but the weapons in New England still underwhelm, despite owning a seemingly infinite number of viable tight ends.
NFLBleacher Report

The NFL's Best Value Bets to Make in 2021

Patrick Mahomes told Bleacher Report this weekend that it's his goal to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to the first-ever 20-0 season (including playoffs) in NFL history. For what it's worth, DraftKings will pay out +3300 if the Chiefs go 17-0 during the regular season and/or +4000 if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can do the same (they don't play each other, so both could happen).
Syracuse, NYorangefizz.net

ACC Positional Power Rankings: Receivers

Continuing on with our ACC Positional Previews ahead of the 2021 season. If you’ve missed any previous editions click here for the quarterbacks and here for the running backs. Sticking with “skillies” today, let’s move outside the box to the pass catchers. This includes wide receivers and tight ends, let’s dive in.
NFLUSA Today

Quarterback Power Rankings at this point in the 2021 NFL offseason

What teams have problems at quarterback? What teams are set?. NFL teams count on the quarterback for leadership and swift decisions on each and every offensive play. Week after week. Simply put: The quarterback makes everything roll. How do the teams currently shape up at QB1 as they prepare for the 2021 season?