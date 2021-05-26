Cancel
Flower Mound invites community to Memorial Day Ceremony

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 17 days ago
The town of Flower Mound will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday in an event to remember fallen U.S. soldiers. Military and local leaders will speak at the ceremony, which will also feature a Color Guard presentation and patriotic music, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The event is free and open to the public and will begin at 9 a.m. at the Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 West Windsor Drive.

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana and Robson Ranch.

