Flower Mound invites community to Memorial Day Ceremony

Every Mother’s Day, Rose Palacios and her kids recreate a family photo that her husband, Abel Sr., took of them 18 years ago. In that original photo, Rose can be seen posing with a bouquet of flowers next to her baby quadruplets nestled safely in car seats. Needless to say, recreating it is complicated now that Adam, Alyssa, Aleah, and Abel Jr. are all grown. But in the name of nostalgia, they all cozy up into the same positions, minus the car seats, and smile for the camera.