Harrison County, IN

Funding full request for courthouse project rejected

Corydon Democrat
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harrison County Court House is finally set to receive a makeover as the county council approved funds for the renovation project at its meeting Monday night. However, the amount approved was not the original price asked for by the Harrison County Board of Commissioners of about $2.3 million. Instead, the seven-member council approved $2.1 million in a motion by councilman Kyle Nix, after one was not made for the $2.3 million.

www.corydondemocrat.com
