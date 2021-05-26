Cancel
Animals

Rant and Rave: Reader’s cat rescued from tree

By Submitted by Seattle Times readers
Seattle Times
 29 days ago

RAVE to a local nonprofit cat rescue. They drive all over the state rescuing cats stuck in trees and operate solely on donations. This week, our cuddly, Garfield-like orange cat somehow got himself 60 feet up one of those giant hemlock trees, totally out of the reach of ladders. He was terrified, crying, clinging to a dead branch and unable to climb down. The cat rescue drove several hours each way to come rescue my poor cat. It’s a wonderful and unique service that we are lucky to have here in Washington.

www.seattletimes.com
