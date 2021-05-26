Rant and Rave: Reader’s cat rescued from tree

I am looking up at the trunk of a tall tree. I feel the hard bark and solidity through my eyes. Then a vertical slit opens at the base of the trunk. I step through the opening into the tree. Once I am inside, I turn around to face the direction I came from. The bark closes around me, but it is not scary. I am safe in here. It is alive and quiet. I can breathe through the bark. I can see out. I am where I belong. I am standing and I am not alone. — a dream.