Rant and Rave: Reader’s cat rescued from tree
RAVE to a local nonprofit cat rescue. They drive all over the state rescuing cats stuck in trees and operate solely on donations. This week, our cuddly, Garfield-like orange cat somehow got himself 60 feet up one of those giant hemlock trees, totally out of the reach of ladders. He was terrified, crying, clinging to a dead branch and unable to climb down. The cat rescue drove several hours each way to come rescue my poor cat. It’s a wonderful and unique service that we are lucky to have here in Washington.www.seattletimes.com