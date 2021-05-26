Cancel Bison Cull, Classify Animals as “Sentient Beings”, and Investigate Zoo After Kangaroo Died: 10 Petitions to Sign this Week to Help People, Animals and the Planet!

Dogs are a well-loved animal in the U.S. Most people treat their dogs as their best friends and even part of their family. Sadly, this is not always the case. For almost 25 years, a woman named Loren Cava in Gainesville, Florida has been openly abusing her dogs in and outside of her home. Neighbors have witnessed Cava hit, beat, pull, and choke her dogs. One neighbor, Kathryn Boston, saw Cava would beat her dogs with an umbrella multiple times. Another neighbor, Rachel Borklund, stated, “I think the dogs need to be taken. I don’t think she should be able to ever own another living thing, living animal whatsoever.”