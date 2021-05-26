Somebody actually wants to hear your energy opinions, N.H.-ers!

Emma Searson lives and works in Providence as the 100% Renewable campaign director at Environment Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Senate’s decision to kick off the month of June by passing a bill that commits the Ocean State to meeting 100% of its electricity needs with renewable power by 2030 was an important one. As a Rhode Island-based renewable energy advocate, I recognize what votes like that one can mean for our state and our world. And I’m more hopeful than ever that we can and will lead the way toward a cleaner future in Rhode Island.