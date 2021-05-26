Cancel
Energy Industry

Somebody actually wants to hear your energy opinions, N.H.-ers!

By David Brooks
Concord Monitor
 29 days ago

Do you have opinions about energy in New Hampshire? Then I have good news for you – this arrived in my inbox this morning:. Office of Strategic Initiatives (OSI) is required to update the New Hampshire 10-Year State Energy Strategy in 2021. Consistent with that mandate, OSI has begun to do the preliminary work needed to meet this requirement. This includes offering stakeholders, the business community, and the public-at-large the opportunity to submit any comments about:

granitegeek.concordmonitor.com
