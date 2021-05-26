Longtime U-M entomologist thrilled by arrival of 17-year cicadas in Ann Arbor area

Kurtis Kitchen & Bath has completed more than 400,000 kitchens and baths in the company’s more than 50-year- history, according to a press release. The company recently returned to the Ann Arbor area after a 13-year absence with the opening of its new showroom, joining other locations in Clarkston, Livonia, Royal Oak and Utica. The new showroom features kitchen and bath displays, including cabinetry by KraftMaid, Wellborn and UltraCraft as well countertop materials such as quartz, granite, solid surfaces and laminate. Design staff is also available to help with questions and consultations. “Showrooms are designed to focus on upgrading or reinventing an existing space in the home,” according to marketing director Renee Colohan. The new location is at 3262 Washtenaw; visit kurtiskitchen.com.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO