Democratic lawmakers propose new Supreme Court districts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois Democrats, just days after releasing new legislative maps, are now proposing new Supreme Court districts. The existing state Supreme Court maps were drawn in 1963 and have not been updated since. The state Constitution allows for Supreme Court districts to be redrawn at any time, but lawmakers have traditionally used boundaries of the circuit, appellate and Supreme Court laid out in a 1963 overhaul of Illinois' court system.