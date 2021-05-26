Democratic lawmakers propose new Supreme Court districts

State Rep. Adam Niemerg (R-Teutopolis) has little tolerance for the message he sees coming from Springfield on the COVID-19 front. “I think we’re at a point in time where we can start lifting these ordinances in a wholesale fashion and people have to take precaution based on their individual risks and decide whether or not they’re going to avoid crowds or wear masks based on the circumstance,” Niemerg said in a recent House floor speech where he called for an end to mask wearing among lawmakers in session.