Agriculture

Farm market vouchers bring fresh food to seniors

Pocono Record
 29 days ago

Elders in the area will have access to farm-fresh food through utilizing vouchers from the PA Dept. of Agriculture. The WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) and the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) helps low-income seniors stock their cabinets with fresh, local produce. FNMP recipients "...must be on the...

www.poconorecord.com
State
Pennsylvania State
