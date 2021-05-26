Farm market vouchers bring fresh food to seniors

Family-owned and operated creamery Bellwether Farms has expanded its award-winning sheep cheese lineup with Fresh Sheep Cheese available in five varieties: Original, featuring a bright, clean flavor with notes of lemon, along with Strawberry Preserves, Orange Marmalade, Moroccan Spice and Sonoma Herbs. The creamy, fresh whole-milk cheeses, sourced from a small network of local sheep dairies, can serve as snacks, appetizers, main dish components or cheeseboard additions. Since sheep milk’s protein is 100% A2 type, sheep milk products tend to be gentler on digestion than cow’s milk cheese, according to the company. A 3-ounce package of any variety retails for a suggested price of $5.99. One percent of Bellwether Farms’ sales go to organizations providing hunger relief or food-related education.