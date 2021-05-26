Guest opinion: We could save lives and money by legalizing needle exchange programs in Pa.
Every day, 10 Pennsylvanians are lost to substance use disorder. This disease can affect any individual and threatens entire communities within the commonwealth. Pennsylvania has the third highest rate of drug overdose deaths in the country and the ninth highest rate of new human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has noted that Pennsylvania is one of the states at risk for increases in HIV and hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections.www.poconorecord.com