UNITED STATES - To say that today's labor shortages are fueling economic challenges in the U.S. is an understatement. But, I do believe that its redundancy is necessary as we address the repercussions on both sides of the coin—the trade and the consumer. Speaking of the foodservice sector, 2020 experienced one heck of a year, and the segment is still battling a labor shortage with staffing their restaurants and hospitality businesses, as we previously reported. While May employment numbers were on the rise and some pandemic-era benefits are being rolled back, there are still many pain points plaguing the industry.