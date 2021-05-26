A year after Floyd death, leaders reflect on progress, what's ahead

Our family has resided in Columbia, South Carolina since the late 1800s. We are sixth-generation descendants of William J Sumter. Based on research performed by the SC Department of Archives and History, our great, great, great-grandfather was the first African American to own and operate a barbershop in the state of South Carolina from 1910-1960. The shop was located at 1818 Main Street here in Columbia. On December 9, 1909, he saved enough money to purchase the first of three homes on the corner of Lumber Street, now Calhoun Street, and Henderson Street. In 1911, Lumber Street was renamed to Calhoun Street in honor of John Caldwell Calhoun, a former vice president of the United States and US senator, who was known for defending the enslavement of African Americans while owning approximately 80 enslaved people himself.