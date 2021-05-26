Cancel
A year after Floyd death, leaders reflect on progress, what's ahead

WRDW-TV
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStacy Simpson is ready for Tyler Terry’s trial. So he could speak on behalf of his brother, Eugene. How could S.C. high court's decision affect state's Heritage Act?. The South Carolina Supreme Court heard arguments this week on a 21-year-old law. Charleston County's decision to settle the Jamal Sutherland case.

www.wrdw.com
Orlando, FLBay News 9

Pulse of Progress: What's next for LGBTQ rights

ORLANDO, Fla. — When Pulse met politics, it pushed not just gun reform and other issues to the forefront, but it pushed a fight within the LGBTQ community itself. A fight for equal rights. A fight that started long ago and continues to this day. What You Need To Know.
Columbia, SCcarolinapanorama.com

Why Do We Still Have to Face Constant Reminders of Racism After Mr. George Floyd’s Death?

Our family has resided in Columbia, South Carolina since the late 1800s. We are sixth-generation descendants of William J Sumter. Based on research performed by the SC Department of Archives and History, our great, great, great-grandfather was the first African American to own and operate a barbershop in the state of South Carolina from 1910-1960. The shop was located at 1818 Main Street here in Columbia. On December 9, 1909, he saved enough money to purchase the first of three homes on the corner of Lumber Street, now Calhoun Street, and Henderson Street. In 1911, Lumber Street was renamed to Calhoun Street in honor of John Caldwell Calhoun, a former vice president of the United States and US senator, who was known for defending the enslavement of African Americans while owning approximately 80 enslaved people himself.
Law Enforcement19fortyfive.com

Should You Go to Jail For Secretly Recording the Police?

A mother gets a call from the police telling her to meet them outside of a movie theatre. They have arrested her son, who looks about 15, for trying to sneak into a movie. Soon after arriving, the mother starts recording the scene. She lets the officers know they’re on camera, and one says that’s OK. Then she turns to ask her son what happened. He tells his mom that the police slammed him against a car.
Congress & Courtssandiegouniontribune.com

High court rejects defendant’s vindictive-prosecution claim

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear an appeal from a Virginia drug dealer who is serving a 41-year murder sentence that he claims is the result of vindictive prosecution. The high court on Monday turned aside the appeal from Justin Wolfe without comment. The rejection comes two years...
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Confident Iowa Supreme Court Will Uphold Abortion Waiting Period

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says she’s “confident” the new majority on Iowa’s Supreme Court will overturn a 2018 ruling that upheld abortion rights. The court ruled a 72-hour waiting period for an abortion violated the due process and equal protection clauses of Iowa’s constitution, but in the three and a half years since that ruling, Reynolds has appointed four of the court’s seven members. She is appealing this week’s district court decision that a 24-hour waiting period for abortions is unconstitutional. Reynold said today (Wednesday), ” I absolutely don’t agree with that decision and that’s what the process is for and so we will be appealing that decision.” Reynolds added, “we’re pretty confident that we can get the outcome that we’re looking for.” Some Republicans are hoping the legal dispute over a 24-hour waiting period for abortions in Iowa could be appealed all the way to the U-S Supreme Court and be the means by which Roe v Wade is overturned.
lawandcrime.com

First Person Sentenced for Storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, a Day She Considered the ‘Most Exciting’ of Her Life, Gets No Time Behind Bars

In the first reckoning among the hundreds of U.S. Capitol breach cases, 49-year-old grandmother Anna Morgan-Lloyd received a non-jail sentence. “This court views this as a serious crime,” Ronald Reagan-appointed Senior Judge Royce Lamberth said Wednesday, sentencing the defendant to 36 months probation. Lamberth warned Lloyd that if she violates her probation, she better come to court with her “bags packed.” Lamberth said that if such a violation occurs the question would not be if Lloyd is going to jail, but for how long.
Accidentsnewsbrig.com

Family involved in North Carolina tubing accident identified

North Carolina officials identified the extended family involved in a tubing accident that killed three people on Wednesday, as the search continues for two missing people — including a 7-year-old girl. Nine relatives were tubing on the Dan River in Eden, near the Virginia border, but several of the tubes...
Labor IssuesVox

The Supreme Court just handed down disastrous news for unions

Since 1956, the Supreme Court has applied a well-established framework to businesses that wished to exclude union organizers from their property. On Wednesday, however, the Court effectively scrapped that framework — one that was already fairly restrictive of union organizing — and replaced it with something far more restrictive. In...
