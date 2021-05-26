Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Now streaming: ‘Friends: The Reunion’ is here for you, plus ‘Panic,’ ‘Plan B’ and more

By Sean Axmaker
Seattle Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. In the young-adult thriller “Panic: Season 1” (2021, not rated), graduating high school seniors play a dangerous game that forces them to face their deepest fears in a series of challenges to win enough money to escape their rural Texas town. This year, the stakes become deadly. Lauren Oliver adapts her own novel and Seattle-based filmmaker Megan Griffiths is among the episode directors. (Amazon Prime)

www.seattletimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Seattle, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lena Waithe
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Michael Douglas
Person
Dennis Quaid
Person
Marta Kauffman
Person
Lauren Oliver
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Aziz Ansari
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Daisy Ridley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panic#Video Streaming#Streaming Video#School Friends#Netflix Inc#The Seattle Times#Hulu#Bts#Warner#Hasidic#Jewish#Redbox#Sci Fi#Acorn Tv#Showtime Anytime#Seattle Times Here#Guest Stars#Victoria Moroles Star#Cast Members#Theaters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
Country
China
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
Austin, TXPosted by
CNN

One arrest made in Austin, Texas, mass shooting that injured 14 people

(CNN) — Authorities have arrested one person in connection with the mass shooting overnight in downtown Austin, Texas, that left 14 people injured, Mayor Steve Adler's office said. Two of the people injured were in critical condition, Austin Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said at a press briefing Saturday. There...