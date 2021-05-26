Cancel
Seattle, WA

A new Barnes & Noble opens in Kirkland, showing how the bookstore chain is changing

By Moira Macdonald
Seattle Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe opening of a new bookstore is always an act of optimism: a determined belief that there continue to be many people who prefer to pick out books from an actual shelf or table, and buy them while exchanging pleasantries or book recommendations with an actual person. But when the new bookstore is a Barnes & Noble, a national chain that has shuttered three stores in the Seattle area in recent years, it’s not just optimism, but a vast reset, one that takes its principles from small, independent bookstores.

