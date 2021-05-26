Toronto Blue Jays: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is starting to turn it around
One of the Blue Jays young core players with a baseball pedigree in his bloodlines, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. can bring a lot to the lineup if he is playing on his game. While he may have made his debut as an infielder back in 2018, a few seasons of establishing his identity at the major league level has seen the Cuban native entrench himself as one of the Blue Jays’ prominent outfield options, primarily suiting up in left field.jaysjournal.com