Ashley C. Ford sets the standard for a debut memoir with vivid ‘Somebody’s Daughter’

Contributed by Zach Seeger / It would seem inevitable that artists would begin to synthesize the past 14 months of substantial lockdown into work that seeks to make sense of shared collective and personal trauma. Many artists’ practices rely heavily on their interpersonal engagement. During the height of the pandemic, they still plied their craft in the hope that, upon reopening, the art world would reinstate their social agency. Inevitably, though, some of these artists’ practices slowed, and their work has become less about production and more about reflection, observation, and perception. Ashley Garrett was perhaps better able to take the pandemic in stride. For years, her painting has focused on visual phenomena that occur in the natural world and arise in the process of painting. Garrett’s approach is attentive and omnipresent, with a sensitivity that allows form to reveal itself in elegantly emotive terms. Her show “Meadow” at Gold Scopophilia in Montclair, New Jersey, is a tour de force of observational call-and-response painting.