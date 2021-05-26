Cancel
Ashley C. Ford sets the standard for a debut memoir with vivid ‘Somebody’s Daughter’

By Sarah Neilson
Seattle Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the lush world of contemporary memoir, the old trappings of the genre have, thankfully, been obliterated. Writers are proving that the art lies not in how public, salacious or renowned one is, but in the storytelling itself. Ashley C. Ford’s debut memoir, “Somebody’s Daughter,” is a shining example of story and craft that embodies how exquisite a memoir can be.

IN THIS ARTICLE
