In the summer of 1796 Edward Jenner worked a small quantity of pus extracted from the sores of a cowpox-infected dairymaid into a pair of incisions on the arm of James Phipps, aged eight. As Jenner tells it in his 1798 treatise, An Inquiry into the Causes and Effects of the Variolae Vaccinae, this crude injection soon ran its course: on the seventh day the boy suffered a slight headache and a loss of appetite but on the following day was in good health. More surprising was that the boy was found to be immune to smallpox after the procedure: two months later, when Jenner introduced the far deadlier variola virus under the boy's skin, "no sensible effect was produced." The local inflammation and fevered delirium that normally followed inoculation were absent, a sign of Phipps's enduring immunity.