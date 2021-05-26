Don’t completely rule out Joel Quenneville coaching the Kraken just yet

The last few days have brought a series of reports detailing what the Blackhawks could be up to over the next few months, so let’s get right into it:. One such item emerged on Saturday, when Larry Brooks of the New York Post reported that Chicago is one of the teams that has “entered the sweepstakes” to acquire Buffalo Sabres center and team captain Jack Eichel. Brooks further reported that any trade between the two teams would have to include Kirby Dach, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.