Promoting COVID-19 vaccination
Former President Trump ushered in a new era of distrust in evidence, science, and medicine, culminating in a "coronavirus catastrophe," as editorialized by Nature. Medical mistrust, of course, is not a new concept; patients navigate bias from the health care system daily, and in the context of historical legacies of abuse and unethical practices, such as the Tuskegee Syphilis Study. Accordingly, the resulting adverse impacts on health care outcomes are well-known to disproportionately harm Black, Latinx, LGBTQ, and many other minority groups. The top-down message is critical to restoring trust; however, individual patient-physician interactions also represent fundamental vehicles for change. In fact, the health of society at large depends on it, and currently, our effectiveness at combating the current COVID-19 pandemic.