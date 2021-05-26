Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Adapting Stephen King's Weeds And The Crate: Is 1982's Creepshow Still In Mint Condition?

By Eric Eisenberg
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If it weren’t for the fact that Stephen King’s The Stand is such a crazy nightmare to turn into a movie, it’s possible that we wouldn’t have Creepshow. After all, the origin of the beloved anthology begins in 1979 when George A. Romero got the itch to adapt the pandemic epic (which had been published the previous year). Of course, it didn’t take long for the two men to recognize the very real challenges that making the film would pose. Desiring the Hollywood Holy Grail mixture of substantial financial resources and creative control, they opted to focus their efforts on a different project that would hopefully be a big hit and give them all the clout they would need to make a proper big screen version of the beloved 1978 novel.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George A. Romero
Person
Stephen King
Person
Hal Holbrook
Person
Adrienne Barbeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weeds#The Crate#Perfect Dark#Film Adaptation#Cool Features#Mint Condition#Cavalier#Gallery#Entertaining Comics#Ec Comics#Hollywood Holy Grail#Stephen King Movie#Horror#Monstrous Zombies#Dark Comedy#Popular Notorious Tales#Homage#Scream Factory#Alien Moss#Special Features
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

First Look at Stephen King’s TV Series Filmed at NJ House is Here

I always think it's so cool when I found out movies and TV shows were filmed in New Jersey. Every once and a while, I'll go to the exact filming location just to say that I was in the same spot a masterpiece was made. Stephen King has always been one of my authors and one of his series has been turned into a TV show for Apple TV+. The best part is that the show was filmed in the Garden State.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

A Frighteningly Awesome Tree Sculpture Will Welcome Visitors To Stephen King’s Home In Maine

For years, one of the most well-known tourist attractions in Bangor has been Stephen and Tabitha King's iconic house. For fans of the master of horror, the idea that they could step foot in his house (or even just snap a photo outside of it) is a thrill of a lifetime. But recently, there's been one noticeable eyesore in the yard of the King's house. A dead tree. It seemed fitting for many fans, but Tabitha King viewed it differently. She wanted to give it a second life.
MoviesColumbian

Stephen King holds tight to ‘Lisey’s Story’

Many celebrated novelists have flamed out in Hollywood. Perhaps that’s why Stephen King has largely avoided adapting his own work for the screen. But when it came to “Lisey’s Story,” now streaming on Apple+, the Master of Horror refused to be scared off. “It means a lot to me because...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Lisey’s Story, review: Stephen King adaptation has plenty of misery, but no surprises

The first episode of Lisey’s Story opens with an epigraph, attributed to the fictional author Scott Landon: “Every marriage keeps its own secrets.” It’s banal but mysterious – a familiar mix for Stephen King, who often constructs his horror in deceptively ordinary settings. Apple TV+’s eight-part miniseries draws from King’s 2006 novel of the same name, with King serving as screenwriter and Pablo Larraín (Jackie) directing every episode. But while Lisey’s Story gives viewers their fill of secrets, it struggles to create a mystery that people will have any interest in solving.Julianne Moore plays Lisey (rhymes with “greasy”), the...
TV & Videosdailynewsen.com

Lisey's Story Recap: Grade the Premiere of Stephen King's Terrifying New Tale

In Apple TV+'s adaptation of Stephen King's 2006 book (two episodes are now available), Lisey Landon (Academy Award winner Julianne Moore) is haunted by memories of her deceased husband Scott (The Knick's Clive Owen) and the darkness that plagued his lifetime. As multiple timelines collide, the line between what's real and fiction rapidly starts to blur. This is where her Story starts: Read on for a complete premiere recap.
MoviesComicBook

Lisey's Story Star Dane DeHaan Details Bringing Stephen King's Darkness to the Surface

Author Stephen King has never shied away from embracing the darker side of the connection between creators and their fans, with his novel Misery being one of the most unsettling depictions of the dangers of delusion. With Lisey's Story, King once again created a disturbing character in Jim Dooley, a fan who won't let the death of his favorite author stop him from connecting with his legacy by any means necessary. For the Apple TV+ adaptation of the novel, Dane DeHaan embodies that darkness to deliver a chilling depiction of the villain. Lisey's Story premieres on Apple TV+ on June 4th.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Stephen King’s Christine Reboot in Works With Hannibal Creator Bryan Fuller as Director Under Sony Pictures, Blumhouse

Sony Pictures and Blumhouse have roped in director Bryan Fuller to tackle the new adaptation of Stephen King novel Christine. Fuller, who previously worked on shows such as Star Trek: Discovery, American Gods, Hannibal and “Heroes”, will also pen the script for the feature film, reported Deadline. King’s novel, which was published in 1983, was about a boy, Arnie Cunningham, who buys a classic red and white 1958 Plymouth Fury named Christine, licence number CQB 241. Gossip Girl Teaser: The Reboot Of Popular Teen Drama Series Looks Fresh Enough to Make Us Say XOXO! (Watch Video).
TV SeriesComicBook

SYFY's Day of the Dead Series Set to Premiere This Fall

Officially announced before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, SYFY confirmed it was developing a TV series adaptation of George A. Romero's Day of the Dead, with Variety reporting that the series aims to premiere this fall. While the pandemic understandably caused a number of complications for the entertainment industry, the production was seemingly insular enough to have been filmed once social distancing protocols were eased later in the year. The series will seemingly embrace the "day" part of the title, focusing on the initial reaction from survivors after a zombie outbreak. Stay tuned for details on Day of the Dead before it debuts this fall.
TV & Videoscalifornianewstimes.com

J.J. Abrams talks working with Stephen King to adapt ‘Lisey’s Story’ for Apple TV+ – Press Enterprise

JJ Abrams Calls New Apple TV + Limited Series “The story of Risei” A “gift” from Stephen King to “all of us”. From running the popular TV series “Felicity” and “Alias” to revitalizing the Star Trek and “Star Wars” movie franchises, credit as two key installments for both science fiction classics. Abrams is a producer about the adaptation of a novel by his company Bad Robot.
CelebritiesIGN

Stephen King's Lisey's Story: Exclusive Official Featurette

Lisey's Story follows Lisey Landon (played by Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind. Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones, and Sung Kang also star alongside Moore and Owen. Directed by Pablo Larraín, Lisey's Story hails from J. J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Every episode of the series was written by Stephen King. King, Moore, and Larraín executive produce alongside Abrams, Ben Stephenson, and Juan de Dios Larraín. The series premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 4, 2021.
EntertainmentComicBook

Lisey's Story Star Joan Allen on Embracing Catatonia for the Stephen King Adaptation

Over the course of literally hundreds of stories, author Stephen King has given audiences countless compelling characters, whether those be pure of intention or possibly having nefarious motivations. With Lisey's Story, a key component of its success is the dynamic between the titular character and her two sisters, but the trio isn't without their complications, as Amanda suffers from a variety of mental issues that often relegate her to a catatonic state. For the Apple TV+ adaptation of the story, this forced actor Joan Allen to not only depict the more engaging sequences between the characters, but also required her to almost completely check out of reality, as audiences see her transported to a mystical realm. Lisey's Story debuts on Apple TV+ on June 4th.
TV & VideosFilm School Rejects

Stephen King Adaptation 'Lisey's Story' Should Have Stayed on the Shelf

Welcome to Up Next, a column that gives you the rundown on the latest TV. This week, Valerie Ettenhofer reviews Lisey’s Story, a Stephen King adaptation for Apple TV+. Stephen King has written more than eighty books, many of them now considered classics, but when asked about his favorite, he often cites a lesser-known title: Lisey’s Story. The 2006 fantasy romance is partly inspired by the aftermath of an incident that almost killed him. It’s a complicated story about processing grief, unveiling childhood trauma, and delving into the imagination. I wish audiences could see what King sees in it, but at least on screen, in an Apple TV+ limited series directed by Pablo Larraín (Jackie) and written by King himself, the story is utterly incomprehensible.