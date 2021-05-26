Bold Type Boss Previews 'Bittersweet' Shortened Final Season — Plus, Watch an Intoxicated Sutton Fail at Trust Falls

Cancel
The Bold Type is hoping good things really do come in small packages as the Freeform drama kicks off its abbreviated fifth and final season this Wednesday at 10/9c. Considering it was a long six-month wait before the fashion magazine series got a six-episode renewal this past January, the announcement “was bittersweet, because we were so excited and grateful to be picked up, and then it felt like, ‘Oh no, we only have six episodes to tell these stories,'” showrunner Wendy Straker Hauser tells TVLine. “But at the end of the day, we are so grateful that we had the opportunity and that we were able to [wrap up the show] in a beautiful way that we’re really proud of.”

Related
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Emmerdale boss Kate Brooks reveals full details on the show's big summer storylines

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale boss Kate Brooks has spilled the beans on this summer's major storylines. In conversation with Digital Spy and other media, with a poisoner at large, she addressed the future of ruthless matriarch Kim Tate first: "As her paranoia reaches boiling point, she will stop at nothing to ensure she catches the culprit responsible for instigating her downfall, but as with all best laid plans, sometimes they don't go accordingly.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

The Bold Type Boss Talks Twist in Kat and Eva's Controversial Relationship

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday’s The Bold Type premiere. Proceed at your own risk. A contentious Bold Type romance has come to an end. During Wednesday’s fifth and final season premiere, Kat repeatedly ignored Eva’s texts after hooking up with the Republican Scarlet board member. When the two finally came face-to-face, Kat admitted that, as a biracial queer liberal, she didn’t like herself following their tryst.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Bridgerton Season 2 Adds Charmed's Rupert Evans as Family Patriarch

Bridgerton fans can now put a face to the name of Edmund Bridgerton: Charmed actor Rupert Evans will play the family patriarch in Season 2, TVLine has learned. Edmund is described as a loving and devoted husband to Violet Bridgerton (played by Ruth Gemmell), and an endlessly patient and kind father who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son, Anthony, through life. The character will presumably appear in flashbacks as Edmund has already passed away in the present day; the show hasn’t yet explained his demise, but in Julia Quinn’s novels on which the series is based, Edmund died of a bee sting.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

This Is Us Creator Promises ‘Resolution’ In Final Season Despite All The New Questions

Spoilers ahead for the Season 5 finale of This Is Us, “The Adirondacks.”. As wedding bells were ringing for Kevin and Madison in the Season 5 finale of This Is Us, they were also ringing for another Pearson. The surprising flash-forward at the end of the episode raises even more questions than before and might finally give fans a chance to connect all of the flash-forwards that have been presented thus far. Ahead of the show’s sixth and final season, creator Dan Fogelman is hinting at what fans could look forward to in the upcoming season.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

9-1-1's Athena Made A Dangerous Decision In The Season 4 Finale, And Fans Have Thoughts

Spoilers ahead for the Season 4 finale of 9-1-1 on Fox, called "Survivors." 9-1-1 had a doozy of a cliffhanger to pick up on with its fourth season finale, thanks to the previous episode ending with Eddie shot by a sniper and looking pretty lifeless, much to Buck's horror. Fortunately, "Survivors" didn't waste much time in making it clear that Eddie was probably going to survive, and the big damn hero moment of the episode went to Athena. After the shooter with a vendetta against firefighters shot Bobby and had him cornered in a burning building, Athena donned some turnout gear and quite literally walked through fire to get to her husband, gun drawn and ready to go.
TV SeriesElite Daily

Let's Break Down All The Clues In The This Is Us Season 5 Finale Flash-Forward

Ever since Season 2, This Is Us has always ended its season finales with glimpses of the future. From small jumps ahead to the next season to large leaps decades in the future, the show always leaves fans with a taste of what’s to come. The Season 5 finale was no exception, giving viewers a look at a brand-new spot on the timeline, with a five-year-jump from the present to 2026. Naturally, this Season 5 finale flash-forward scene is full of clues about what’s to come in This Is Us’ final season.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Prepare for a number of time jumps!

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that This Is Us season 6 is going to feature more time jumps than ever. After all, how could it not? We have three different eras of the show that need a lot more exploring: Kate’s second wedding (five years in the future), the family gathering at Rebecca’s apparent deathbed (around ten years in the future), and then far in the future when Jack Damon welcomes a child into the world.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Preview — Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 8: Proof

It’s the first day of school on Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 8, “Proof.” But the residents of Skylin don’t have jitters because they are excited. Kate is newly missing in 1993. But why is Jeanette snooping around the halls long enough to overhear that? And why does she think it is a good idea to be the first person to tell Jamie?
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 5 Episode 2

On The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 2, she and Jacqueline worked an exciting story, but realized there were some major inconsistencies. Meanwhile, Kat bumped into an old friend and it sparked a new idea. Elsewhere, Alex used his podcast to make a statement about someone close to him. Use...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

This Is Us season 5 finale spoilers: Show EP says answers ahead

Will the This Is Us season 5 finale serve to answer some of your biggest questions? It feels like the answer there is a “maybe.” Based on what one of the show’s executive producers is saying, a number of cracks are going to be filled in … but some more cracks are created at the same time.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Bold Type season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Secrets & tough reviews

Are you curious to learn what’s ahead on The Bold Type season 5 episode 3? With this being the final season, you have to imagine that the story is moving forward at a fairly rapid pace. You’ll see that throughout next week’s hour, as one of the primary focuses here is seeing how Jane, Sutton, and Kat deal with the challenges ahead. They are all trying to plan for the future now, but that can be tough when there are some significant things holding them back. Just think here in terms of difficult reviews, a divorce, or some hidden information from the past that could come to light sooner rather than later.
TV & Videosfangirlish.com

‘The Bold Type’ Photos: “The Crossover”

Oh Jane, all eyes are on you in this episode of The Bold Type. Here is hoping that she learns a lesson about all of the things that she needs to make sure she does, instead of being distracted by her hormones and her rush to do things. Sorry, not...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Nancy Drew EPs Preview the Fallout From Those Sexy, Spooky Finale Twists: 'The Fun of Season 3 Is...'

Nancy Drew capped off its bonkers second season on Wednesday with a fittingly eventful finale, and life in Horseshoe Bay will never be the same again. A quick recap: Upon discovering that Nancy has been possessed by the wraith all season, we got some backstory on the evil little bugger — it was apparently created by one of Nancy’s descendants, Temperance Hudson, in an attempt to break through a barrier designed to keep her out of Horseshoe Bay. Severing the wraith’s hold on Nancy meant traveling to New York, where another of Temperance’s descendants was storing the very device required to complete the process.