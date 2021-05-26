Bold Type Boss Previews 'Bittersweet' Shortened Final Season — Plus, Watch an Intoxicated Sutton Fail at Trust Falls

The Bold Type is hoping good things really do come in small packages as the Freeform drama kicks off its abbreviated fifth and final season this Wednesday at 10/9c. Considering it was a long six-month wait before the fashion magazine series got a six-episode renewal this past January, the announcement “was bittersweet, because we were so excited and grateful to be picked up, and then it felt like, ‘Oh no, we only have six episodes to tell these stories,'” showrunner Wendy Straker Hauser tells TVLine. “But at the end of the day, we are so grateful that we had the opportunity and that we were able to [wrap up the show] in a beautiful way that we’re really proud of.”