Berserk Boy Announcement Trailer

IGN
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wildly colourful and exuberant 2D action-platformer, Berserk Boy is the premiere title from developer BerserkBoy Games, and introduces players to Kei, aka Berserk Boy, a young hero who has the power to change into multiple elemental forms. Berserk Boy has an authentic, lovingly crafted retro aesthetic with a visual style influenced by the classic look of Sega Genesis/Mega Drive games, and is headlined by a pounding 16-bit soundtrack from Sonic Mania composer, Tee Lopes. Tight platforming, gorgeously illustrated cut-scenes, a variety of play-styles, and a rewarding upgrade system ensures Berserk Boy offers a fresh, enjoyable experience for new and veteran players. Berserk Boy will arrive on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in Q4 2022.

www.ign.com
