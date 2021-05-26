Berserk Boy Announcement Trailer

Get another look at No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle in this trailer, and join Travis Touchdown in this sequel when the game arrives on PC via Steam on June 9, 2021. No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle takes place three years after Travis achieves his goal of becoming the #1 assassin in the UAA. He takes it a little too easy, however, and finds himself falling all the way down the ranks to #51. Travis is on a mission to reclaim his #1 position and fend off new challengers. No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle arrives on PC with support for HD resolutions, 60FPS gameplay, and additional features including Steam Cloud support.