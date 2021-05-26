Tenant charged with setting Brooklyn fire that left eight hospitalized, including one critically hurt

A Brooklyn fire that critically injured one tenant and left six others and a firefighter hurt was intentionally set by a resident, officials said Wednesday.

Ex-con Sedgrick Jacob, 30, is facing assault and reckless endangerment charges for the Tuesday morning blaze on E. 95th St. near Clarkson Ave. in East Flatbush.

It was not immediately disclosed how he allegedly set the fire but arson charges will likely be filed against him as the case progresses, sources said.

The fire broke out inside the two-story brick building just before 5 a.m. Sleeping tenants were woken up by the thick smoke and found themselves trapped.

At least two tenants jumped from a second-floor landing and resident Sandy Mateo, 55, jumped onto the roof, where he was rescued by firefighters.

Seven tenants and a firefighter were hospitalized, officials said. One tenant remained in extremely critical condition at Brookdale University Hospital Wednesday.

Jacob was taken into custody as firefighters battled the blaze and charged later in the day. His arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Wednesday.

Several of those hospitalized were members of first-floor tenant Kaid Kassim’s family. Kassim, who runs a bodega on the first floor of the building, immediately suspected Jacob caused the blaze.

“In (many) years, we’ve never had problems — then this guy come here,” Kassim said Tuesday. “He sits on the ground. He gives the kids problems. He’s smoking in the hallway.”

Jacob has an extensive criminal history with 18 prior arrests on charges including assault, robbery, menacing, disorderly conduct and turnstile jumping, police sources said. He also served 31 months in prison beginning in November 2016 after being convicted of menacing a peace officer in Manhattan, officials said. He was released in 2019 and his parole ended in April.

In January, Jacob was arrested for allegedly punching and biting a 49-year-old man at a men’s shelter in Bedford-Stuyvesant. He was charged with menacing, attempted assault and harassment.