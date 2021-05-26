Cancel
Grammys Expand Album of the Year Award Eligibility, Among Other Rule Updates

By Jem Aswad
Variety
 18 days ago
The Recording Academy has announced the latest round of updates to Grammy Awards rules and guidelines, the second such amendment this year. It’s complicated, so focus up. Significant among this latest round are an expansion of the eligibility for credited producers, songwriters and engineers in the Album of the Year category — all are now eligible, whereas recognition was previously limited to those credited on 33% or more of an album’s playing time. Also, the percentage of newly recorded material required for an album to be eligible for award consideration has been raised from 50% to 75% recorded within five years of release date. The full list of revisions appears in its entirety below; the updated Grammy rules and guidelines can be found here.

