Violent Crimes

Woman's body found in sewer after 'boyfriend chopped her up and flushed her down toilet'

WomenzMag
 17 days ago

Woman's body found in sewer
Woman's body found in sewerdailystar

According to StarHit.ru reports on 20 May city of Kemerovo, southern Russia, Ksenia Ptichkina, 21, has been missing after she left her home, and then her family members became worried and reported her missing in the Police department.

Nevertheless, Ksenia's body parts were found blocking a sewer after her boyfriend reportedly cut her up and flushed them all down the toilet. According to her family matters were raised after she failed to come home or answer her phone.

A search for the 21-year-old was launched, with missionaries carelessly giving up their time to help. However, on Monday, May 24, city workers found human remains as they unclogged a sewer system and instantly reported them to the police.

Some of her body fragments like human skin and hair were sent for a DNA test, sadly which consequently found the cut body parts belonged to Ksenia. The gruesome find was reportedly made in the gutter system of the apartment block where her boyfriend lived.

According to the reports that say the man, whose identification has not been disclosed by the authorizations, was taken to a local police station where he was interrogated.

According to reports, he confessed to killing and chopping up the victim before flushing her body parts down the toilet. Police are yet to comment on the motives behind the horrific murder and the suspect, who has been arrested and placed into custody for his crime, faces up to 15 years in prison for murder if he is convicted.

The investigation remains ongoing.

New York City, NY
