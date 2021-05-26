Cancel
‘False Positive’ Trailer: Justin Theroux and Ilana Glazer Star in A24’s Spin on ‘Rosemary’s Baby’

By Ryan Lattanzio
IndieWire
 17 days ago
As if pregnancy wasn’t scary enough for a couple becoming parents for the first time, Hulu’s upcoming horror movie “False Positive” offers a contemporary spin on “Rosemary’s Baby” with terrifying results. The film re-teams director, producer, and writer John Lee with Ilana Glazer, for whom he directed episodes of the Comedy Central classic “Broad City,” which she co-created with Abbi Jacobsen. Glazer co-wrote the script with Lee and also stars in “False Positive” opposite Justin Theroux. The movie will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 17, followed by a Hulu premiere on June 25.

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

