North County median barrier project begins this week

Motorists should move over and slow down while driving through highway construction zones

–A project to install a concrete median barrier along southbound US Highway 101 from the Spring Street on-ramp near Niblick Road to Highway 46 West will begin on Tuesday night, May 25.

Caltrans will install a temporary protective barrier for highway workers this week during the overnight hours from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. along the inside shoulder of the No. 1 southbound lane of US 101. Upon completion of this overnight work, the installation of a concrete median barrier will begin behind the protective barrier Tuesday, June 1, and continue weekdays during the daytime hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Construction to remove guardrail and install a concrete median barrier on Highway 41 from Old Morro Road to the Atascadero Creek Bridge is expected to resume this Spring with lane closures and traffic control Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and during the overnight hours between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Work hours on Fridays are from 12:05 a.m. to 6 a.m. during the overnight hours and 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Fridays.

The contractor for this $2.5 million project is Souza Construction from San Luis Obispo. This project is scheduled to be complete this Summer.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in San Luis Obispo County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5