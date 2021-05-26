Cancel
AFI DOCS 2021 Boasts Profiles of Bourdain, Obama, Osaka, and Petty

By Anne Thompson, @akstanwyck
The 2021 summer film festival season is continuing forward, slightly off-kilter, with Tribeca in June and Cannes in July, before the fall season takes off with in Venice, Telluride, Toronto and New York. The American Film Institute’s AFI DOCS 2021 (June 22-27), which is skewed toward the virtual, (much like the lockdown iteration of 2020), will screen 77 Films from 23 countries, opening with Garrett Bradley’s “Naomi Osaka” (July 13, Netflix), a world premiere of the upcoming mini-series about the tennis champion, and closing with Isabel Bethencourt and Parker Hill’s Sundance 2021 premiere “Cusp.” Morgan Neville’s Tribeca 2021 debut “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” as the centerpiece gala.

Mia Hansen-Løve’s “Bergman Island” has been percolating for several years now, which is why many cinephiles were thrilled to hear the drama will have its world premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. “Bergman Island” will compete for the Palme d’Or, making Hansen-Løve one of only four women in competition at Cannes 2021. An international trailer for the film has been released, debuting the first footage of cast members Tim Roth, Vicky Krieps, Mia Wasikowska, and Anders Danielsen Lie.