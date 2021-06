Well, the newborn might as well get used to living in a media firestorm. Hard as it is to believe, there has been a fury among the Brit press about the name given to the new child of Harry and Meghan--do we call them the Sussexes?--because they decided their little girl would be named Lilibet Diana. And not because of the second name coming from Harry's mom, but the first, coming from Harry's grandmother.