Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leonardtown, MD

St. Mary’s County Encourages Public Participation in Updating Comprehensive Plan

By St. Mary's County Public Information Office
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1fYV_0aBuLxAa00

LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Government is updating the Comprehensive Plan to strategize for future land use, transportation, and community facilities. Residents are invited to participate and help shape this plan into a successful and sustainable roadmap for the future.

Communities undertake a Comprehensive Plan to help guide future growth and development. The plan must address many long-range issues: land use, water resources, transportation, housing, recreation, historic preservation, resource conservation, and economic development.

Initially adopted in 1967, subsequent Comprehensive Plans were implemented in 1974, 1988, 1999, 2002, and 2010. Our most recent master plan, the Lexington Park Development District Plan, was adopted in 2016.

The Comprehensive Planning process depends on community involvement. We hope residents will take this opportunity to get involved and help identify and plan for future needs. The Comprehensive Plan update will enable us, as a community, to document our shared goals and objectives, intended to maintain and enhance the quality of life in St. Mary’s County for many years to come.

For more information, visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/lugm/comprehensiveplanupdate/ or contact the Department of Land Use and Growth Management at 301-475-4200, ext.1500, or email Senior Planner, Kwasi Bosompem: Kwasi.Bosompem@stmarysmd.com

The post St. Mary’s County Encourages Public Participation in Updating Comprehensive Plan appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
Local
Maryland Government
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
Saint Mary's County, MD
Government
Leonardtown, MD
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comprehensive Planning#Land Use#Community Participation#Community Management#Community Development#Public Resources#Master Plan#Community Facilities#Resource Conservation#Economic Development#Community Involvement#Transportation#Email Senior Planner#Water Resources#Guide#Lexington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
InternetPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Reminds Residents of Emergency Broadband Benefits Program Online Enrollment

LEONARDTOWN, MD – A $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit program has been launched by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households. The program also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop, or tablet […] The post St. Mary’s Reminds Residents of Emergency Broadband Benefits Program Online Enrollment appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland’s Mobile Vaccination Clinic Makes a Stop in Bryans Road

The state of Maryland and FEMA are partnering with the Charles County Health Department to bring vaccinations to the Charles County community through the use of one of their mobile vaccination units. The mobile vaccination clinic, which is set up in the Bryans Road Shopping Center, will run through Sunday, June 13, with available appointments […] The post Maryland’s Mobile Vaccination Clinic Makes a Stop in Bryans Road appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership Seeks Public Comments on Draft Community Health Improvement Plan

LEONARDTOWN, MD (June 7, 2021) – The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership (HSMP) is seeking public comments on the draft community health improvement plan for St. Mary’s County (Healthy St. Mary’s 2026). Community members can read the draft plan and provide feedback to HSMP for consideration before the plan is finalized at:  healthystmarys.com/Healthy-St-Marys-2026 Healthy St. Mary’s 2026 […] The post Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership Seeks Public Comments on Draft Community Health Improvement Plan appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Co. Commissioner June 8, 2021 Meeting Briefs

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown. First on the Commissioners agenda was a presentation for Years of Service Awards for county employees with more than ten years of service. Catherine Pratson, Director, Human Resources, presented the awards. […] The post St. Mary’s Co. Commissioner June 8, 2021 Meeting Briefs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCSO Celebrates Completion on New Wing at Detention Center

Leonardtown, MD- State and local officials convened on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 to celebrate the completion of an entirely new wing to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown. The new wing will house a new medical unit and cells for female inmates. Renovation work continues on the rest of the 230-bed […] The post SMCSO Celebrates Completion on New Wing at Detention Center appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
California, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Transit System Summer Pricing Special

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) is running a summer special on Monthly Transit Passes. During June, July and August monthly passes will cost $20 instead of $40 and can be used in an unlimited capacity for the month of purchase. Monthly passes can be purchased directly from drivers on buses or at […] The post St. Mary’s Transit System Summer Pricing Special appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCHD Hosting COVID-19 Clinic at Lancaster Park Juneteenth Celebration

LEONARDTOWN, MD (June 9, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will be offering free COVID-19 vaccinations at the 2021 Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm at John G. Lancaster Park, located at 21550 Willows Rd in Lexington Park.  Pfizer vaccine will be available at this event […] The post SMCHD Hosting COVID-19 Clinic at Lancaster Park Juneteenth Celebration appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Chesapeake Beach, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The town of Chesapeake Beach issues report on Quality of Life

June 8, 2021 (Chesapeake Beach, MD)– During the June 7, 2021 Town Council Work Session, Patrick Gonzales of Gonzales Media & Research presented the findings of a recent poll conducted of Town residents. Key findings from the report show:  97% of Town residents report their quality of life in their Town as “Excellent” or “Good”.  91% of Town […] The post The town of Chesapeake Beach issues report on Quality of Life appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Health Department Announces “More to Explore” Program”

LEONARDTOWN, MD (June 4, 2020) – The Chronic Disease Action Team of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is pleased to announce 2021 More to Explore program! The More to Explore program encourages all community members to get outside and explore our local parks, historic sites, and farmers’ markets through an annual passport challenge. The More to […] The post St. Mary’s Health Department Announces “More to Explore” Program” appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Board of Ed honors outstanding support staff

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) annually honors outstanding support services personnel in the areas of information technology, central office support, instructional assistant, food service, maintenance, secretary and building services. The awards program was established to recognize the roles support personnel have in maintaining the effective and efficient operations of the school system. Honorees for 2021 […] The post Charles Co. Board of Ed honors outstanding support staff appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Calvert County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert’s Commissioner Hutchins Resigns, Cites Personal Challenges

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – June 8, 2021 – Calvert County, Maryland, Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R, District 2) today announced his resignation from the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) effective June 28, 2021. Commissioner Hutchins also submitted his resignation to the Calvert County Republican Central Committee, which begins the process to appoint a successor for […] The post Calvert’s Commissioner Hutchins Resigns, Cites Personal Challenges appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Development fight erupts over protected Potomac tributary

On a warm spring morning, the fish were literally jumping in Mattawoman Creek. Anglers, both human and avian, flocked to the Potomac River tributary in Southern Maryland to try their luck as carp thrashed about in a mating frenzy. Fishermen cast their lines from kayaks, powerboats and the shore. Herons and egrets stalked in shallows […] The post Development fight erupts over protected Potomac tributary appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD DNR Secretary: Celebrate the Bay Watershed

June is Great Outdoors Month so the Maryland Department of Natural Resources invites you to join us in celebrating outdoor recreation in Maryland! This month also marks Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week  (June 5th through the 13th) which fits in nicely given that this year’s theme is celebrating recreational opportunities in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.  Finding ways […] The post MD DNR Secretary: Celebrate the Bay Watershed appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Receives Funding to Develop Wood Energy Projects

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Maryland Forest Service has been awarded nearly $250,000 for a Wood Innovations Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to develop priority projects with the Maryland Wood Energy Team. This partnership with the Maryland Clean Energy Center, Maryland Department of Commerce, University of Maryland Extension, the USDA […] The post Maryland Receives Funding to Develop Wood Energy Projects appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCPS to provide Summer in Person learning through Pre-K Enhancement Grant

LEONARDTOWN, MD –  St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) is pleased to announce the award of a competitive Pre-Kindergarten Enhancement Grant in the amount of $443,700.00. This grant is intended to provide Summer in Person learning opportunities for currently enrolled students, and for waitlisted Pre-Kindergarten students if space permits. There are twelve Pre-K Enhancement locations including Benjamin Banneker, […] The post SMCPS to provide Summer in Person learning through Pre-K Enhancement Grant appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StateWMDT.com

Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Relief Program extended

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan has announced that Maryland small businesses now have one additional week to apply for the state’s $10 million Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. Applications for the program will now be accepted through next Monday, May 24th, at 11:59 p.m. The grant offers working...
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Project Graduation Partnership to Support High School Senior Picnics

LEONARDTOWN, MD – During the month of May, St. Mary’s County Public Schools in partnership with St. Mary’s County States Attorney’s Office will be providing support to all senior picnic events scheduled for St. Mary’s County Public High Schools.  Through funding provided by the St. Mary’s County States Attorney’s Office, all graduating seniors will be provided […] The post Project Graduation Partnership to Support High School Senior Picnics appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.