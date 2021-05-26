Discover natural beauty on regional hiking trails

The Columbine Trail is a 8.2 mile out and back that climbs through North Cheyenne Canyon Park right outside of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs is known far and wide for the Garden of the Gods, but North Cheyenne Canyon is a must visit for those in the area. The Columbine trail offers a quick half or quarter day hike that provides seclusion, beautiful views and is not terribly taxing on the body. Although the trail does start at the Starsmore Discover Center, I would recommend starting higher up towards the middle Columbine trail. The one downside to this hike is the big parking area at the base of Helen Hunt Falls which in my mind is the reward for this hike. For me, there is nothing worse than working up a good sweat summiting a trail only to have people climbing out of their cars with ice cream cones in hands enjoying the same views as you.