J. Cole Releases New Video For “applying . pressure”

J. Cole drops brand new video J. Cole has been riding high since the release of his latest album ‘Off-Season’. J. Cole has teamed up with Scott Lazer for his new video of “Punchin’ the Clock”. This is the second video that Scott Lazer has directed for J. Cole’s Off-Season album. “Punchin’ the Clock” shows Cole in NYC spitting in the back of a Taxicab, which offers an ‘Old School’ feel. Off-Season fell to the number 2 spot, behind Olivia Rodrigo’s album, in its second week of sales. What is your favorite music video of all time?