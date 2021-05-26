Parents Believe Teens Are More Distracted Than They Were

It’s New Bedford’s best-kept secret, and if you are or know someone who is a student that is a new parent, this program could change their life. The New Bedford Public Schools Parenting Teens Program is a year-long program that provides academic and child education, as well as childcare during school hours. Its mission is “to educate, advocate and support teen parents, and their young children, as they develop into lifelong learners by providing a nurturing and rigorous learning environment where academic and personal excellence can be achieved.” This program is offered every year, but due to the pandemic, there are even more chances to enroll.