Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Parents Believe Teens Are More Distracted Than They Were

10NEWS
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents of teenagers believe that the advent of the smartphone has made their kids more distracted behind the wheel. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Smith Micro Software.

www.wtsp.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Smith Micro Software#Onepoll#Advent#Buzz60#Onepoll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
KidsPosted by
Dallas Weekly

CDC Director Urges Parents to Get their Teens Vaccinated

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky reiterated the agency’s call for parents to vaccinate their children. In an email statement, Dr. Walensky urged parents who may have questions to speak with their child’s health providers or with local pharmacists or health departments. “I strongly encourage parents to...
Relationshipsthedoctorstv.com

When Parental Support Causes More Harm Than Good

Cosmetic dentist Dr. Sharon Huang shares that she hopes to give her own kids the gift of finding their own passion and what they are in love with. Her parents really pushed her to become a doctor and they were not happy when she decided to pursue dentistry. She now shares she’s living her dream with a dental practice she loves.
Family RelationshipsThe Daily Collegian

Parenting teens: Is there an app for that?

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The middle-school years mark a time of rapid change for pre-teens and teens, as well as for their parents. As adolescents seek greater independence, it can be challenging for their parents to connect with and guide them. Penn State researchers, with funding from the Mental Research Institute, are developing a smartphone app to promote positive, engaged family relationships that promote healthy development for adolescents.
Madison, NJnewjerseyhills.com

LETTER: Parents, do not condone and be alert to teen drinking

TO THE EDITOR: Dear Parents, As students graduating high school, we have seen firsthand the consequences of parents supporting underage drinking. As we reflect on the past four years as members of the Madison Chatham Coalition Teen Task Force, we want to share an important message to parents: just as teens do not need to drink in order to “fit in” or “be cool” among their peers, parents also do not need to provide alcohol or have their home labeled as the “party house” in order to fit in with their peers.
Beauty & FashionMens Fashion & Luxury Life Style Magazine

Parent Guide to Appropriate Teen Fashion

It can be challenging to know what’s appropriate for your teenager to wear to school or anywhere else. Since teens are famous for pushing the envelope, it’s up to the parents to decide what constitutes appropriate attire for their children. Fortunately, there are a few rules that you can follow to ensure that your teenager stays fashionably appropriate.
KidsPosted by
Amomama

Kids Humiliate Girl with a Special Appearance, She Teaches Them a Lesson – Subscriber Story

Blanca was born with albinism and instantly attracted attention everywhere she went. After a year of being bullied in school, she taught the mean girls a lesson. When a young married couple decided to have a child, they prayed that their offspring would not have a disorder that would impact their mobility. Although their prayers were granted, the pair’s child was born with a genetic condition, albinism. They named her Blanca.
Moorpark, CAmpacorn.com

Teen believes in the power of teamwork in sports and healthcare

Editor’s note: Senior standouts are selected by their respective schools. Photos are provided by the students. Whether on the basketball court or in the medical field, Moorpark High School graduate Rohith Pydi strives to be a team player. The 17-year-old Moorpark resident said he has always had a desire to...
Family RelationshipsSFGate

I'm more financially comfortable than my parents, but they won't accept my help

I am in my early 30s and work in an industry that did very well because of the pandemic and experienced a major uptick in sales. This is easy enough to feel guilty about, but my parents are falling on increasingly hard times. My mother was laid off as the pandemic began and is still unable to find work. They are not in a financial place where retirement for either of them makes sense. I am watching them struggle but they will not accept my help.
KidsPosted by
CNN

My 6-year-old just had his first encounter with racism

(CNN) — A short while ago, my little boy told me something that shattered my world. I had been preparing breakfast for him, watching the early morning sunlight dappling his head, bent in concentration over the card he was busy making. Our companiable hush was only broken when he enquired how to spell "because," and then, several minutes later, "people." I looked over his shoulder -- the carefully inscribed message was poignant but full of kindness.
Kidsfunlovingfamilies.com

Best Educational Toys for Toddlers and Preschoolers 2021

Educational toys for toddlers and preschoolers don’t have to be complicated, loud, or annoying. In fact, after parenting four kids, I’ve learned simpler is often better. This post contains a curated list of educational toys that parents and kids are sure to love. I’ve spent hours scouring the reviews so you don’t have to, and several of these I’ve bought for my own kids.
KidsPosted by
NBC Chicago

Is Co-Sleeping Safe for Babies?

As a new mom, there’s nothing like having your baby close to you when you sleep. But is co-sleeping with a baby under a year old safe? That may depend on what baby co-sleeping means to you. About 3,400 babies in the U.S. die suddenly and unexpectedly every year while...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Two Wives Were Chatting in the Office

Today's #jokeoftheday is about two wives who were chatting in the office about their homes and husbands. However, their husbands had a different view about the subject matter. Two women resumed in the office in the morning and soon began chatting. The first woman asked the other how her evening events the second woman signed before narrating her experience. She said:
New Bedford, MAPosted by
FUN 107

New Bedford Program Helps Teen Parents Graduate

It’s New Bedford’s best-kept secret, and if you are or know someone who is a student that is a new parent, this program could change their life. The New Bedford Public Schools Parenting Teens Program is a year-long program that provides academic and child education, as well as childcare during school hours. Its mission is “to educate, advocate and support teen parents, and their young children, as they develop into lifelong learners by providing a nurturing and rigorous learning environment where academic and personal excellence can be achieved.” This program is offered every year, but due to the pandemic, there are even more chances to enroll.
Family Relationshipsbbcgossip.com

Children of well-educated parents survive more often than others

Every day, around 15000 children under the age of five die from causes that could have been prevented. But the children of highly educated parents survive more often than others. This statistic applies worldwide, according to a newly published sweeping systematic review in The Lancet. The mother’s level of education...