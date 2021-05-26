Cancel
Salina, KS

NWS: High winds, heavy rains expected with storms tonight

Salina Post
Salina Post
 17 days ago
Severe thunderstorms will be possible across central Kansas late this evening and tonight, as a complex of storms moves east-southeastward off the High Plains. The higher probabilities for severe weather will be along Interstate 70, according to the National Weather Service in Wichita. The expected storm hazards are damaging winds...

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

