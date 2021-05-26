NWS: High winds, heavy rains expected with storms tonight

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 03:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Ottawa; Saline The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Saline River at Tescott affecting Saline and Ottawa Counties. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Saline River at Tescott. * Until late Wednesday night. * At 9:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 29.5 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 6.4 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Low lying areas near the river flood. * Impact...At 28.5 feet, 30th Road bridge over the Saline River floods. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Southern parts of the city of Tescott are affected by flood waters.