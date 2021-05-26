Cancel
Arsonal da Rebel Enlists NLE Choppa For New Video, “Wrong N***a”

By Bryson "Boom" Paul
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsonal da Rebel is transitioning from well-respected battle rapper to soon-to-be chart-topping artist quite nicely. Today, he links up with the well-known new artist, NLE Choppa, for the release of his guaranteed breakout cut, titled “Wrong N***a.” Produced by Dinuzzo, the new visual follows their new collaboration from the stage to the set and showcases the bridging the gap between two noteworthy eras in Hip Hop.

