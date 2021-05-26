Arsonal da Rebel Enlists NLE Choppa For New Video, “Wrong N***a”

According to the mother of Lil Durk's alleged seven-year-old son, the rapper has been ignoring his child, failing to support him financially for the last few years. Travonna made the claims during a recent tell-all interview with blogger Tasha K, speaking out against the alleged father of her son. Calling out Durk for always claiming to take care of his family while cutting off his own son, Travonna set out on a mission to prove the rapper's paternity to his fans, who have been trolling her all day in the comments.