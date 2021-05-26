Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leonardtown, MD

St. Mary’s County Health Department Achieves National Accreditation

By St. Mary's County Health Department
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D3osZ_0aBuLa7700

LEONARDTOWN, MD (May 25, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has achieved national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). PHAB is the nonprofit organization that administers the national accreditation program for health departments. Accreditation aims to advance and transform public health practice by championing performance improvement, evidence-based action, and innovation.

“We are absolutely thrilled to get this news from the Public Health Accreditation Board. Surpassing national standards of excellence for public health practice reflects many years of intense work by our SMCHD team to improve our service to this community, and is also a  testament to the strong community partners that work with us on our public health mission,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “We have seen during the COVID-19 pandemic how our collective efforts over the past several years have enabled a more comprehensive and skilled pandemic response. I am grateful for the incredible strength and determination of our health department team members in their service to our community. Thank you also to our awesome community partners and Board of Health for their ongoing support in improving public health for St. Mary’s County.”

The national accreditation program sets standards that the nation’s more than 3,000 governmental public health departments can work towards by continuously improving the quality of their services. To receive accreditation, a health department must undergo a rigorous, multi-faceted, peer-reviewed assessment to ensure it meets or exceeds a set of quality standards and measures. During this process, SMCHD documented conformance with all 100 performance measures across twelve domains of public health practice.

“The accreditation process was an opportunity for the St. Mary’s County Health Department to examine our entire organization from the inside out.  Nearly all our staff participated in one way or another, and we learned many ways to improve the practice of public health in our county,” said Denise Sulerzyski, SMCHD Accreditation & Quality Coordinator. “This achievement is a reflection of our dedicated staff who work to protect the health and improve the lives of all St. Mary’s County residents.”

Often called the “backbone” of the public health system, local health departments lead and are on the front lines of their communities’ efforts to protect and promote health and prevent injury. Across the nation, local health departments work to promote healthy behaviors; increase access to health care; prevent diseases and injuries; support access to safe food, water, clean air, and life-saving immunizations; and prepare for and respond to public health emergencies.

The post St. Mary’s County Health Department Achieves National Accreditation appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
Saint Mary's County, MD
Government
Leonardtown, MD
Government
Saint Mary's County, MD
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health Emergencies#Health Departments#Health System#Community Health#National Standards#Phab#Board Of Health#Health Care#Public Health Practice#Evidence Based Action#Innovation#Conformance#Support Access#Performance Improvement#Team Members#Increase Access#Life Saving Immunizations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland’s Mobile Vaccination Clinic Makes a Stop in Bryans Road

The state of Maryland and FEMA are partnering with the Charles County Health Department to bring vaccinations to the Charles County community through the use of one of their mobile vaccination units. The mobile vaccination clinic, which is set up in the Bryans Road Shopping Center, will run through Sunday, June 13, with available appointments […] The post Maryland’s Mobile Vaccination Clinic Makes a Stop in Bryans Road appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCHD Hosting COVID-19 Clinic at Lancaster Park Juneteenth Celebration

LEONARDTOWN, MD (June 9, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will be offering free COVID-19 vaccinations at the 2021 Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm at John G. Lancaster Park, located at 21550 Willows Rd in Lexington Park.  Pfizer vaccine will be available at this event […] The post SMCHD Hosting COVID-19 Clinic at Lancaster Park Juneteenth Celebration appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
InternetPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Reminds Residents of Emergency Broadband Benefits Program Online Enrollment

LEONARDTOWN, MD – A $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit program has been launched by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households. The program also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop, or tablet […] The post St. Mary’s Reminds Residents of Emergency Broadband Benefits Program Online Enrollment appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership Seeks Public Comments on Draft Community Health Improvement Plan

LEONARDTOWN, MD (June 7, 2021) – The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership (HSMP) is seeking public comments on the draft community health improvement plan for St. Mary’s County (Healthy St. Mary’s 2026). Community members can read the draft plan and provide feedback to HSMP for consideration before the plan is finalized at:  healthystmarys.com/Healthy-St-Marys-2026 Healthy St. Mary’s 2026 […] The post Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership Seeks Public Comments on Draft Community Health Improvement Plan appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

University of Maryland Medical System to Require COVID-19 Vaccination for Employees

BALTIMORE (June 9, 2021) – The University of Maryland Medical System today announced that it will require COVID-19 vaccination for all current and new employees beginning September 1, 2021. UMMS operates 13 hospitals and a network of urgent care centers across Maryland and employs more than 29,000 people. COVID-19 vaccines have been proven safe and extremely […] The post University of Maryland Medical System to Require COVID-19 Vaccination for Employees appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Health Department Announces “More to Explore” Program”

LEONARDTOWN, MD (June 4, 2020) – The Chronic Disease Action Team of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is pleased to announce 2021 More to Explore program! The More to Explore program encourages all community members to get outside and explore our local parks, historic sites, and farmers’ markets through an annual passport challenge. The More to […] The post St. Mary’s Health Department Announces “More to Explore” Program” appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
California, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Transit System Summer Pricing Special

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) is running a summer special on Monthly Transit Passes. During June, July and August monthly passes will cost $20 instead of $40 and can be used in an unlimited capacity for the month of purchase. Monthly passes can be purchased directly from drivers on buses or at […] The post St. Mary’s Transit System Summer Pricing Special appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Board of Ed honors outstanding support staff

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) annually honors outstanding support services personnel in the areas of information technology, central office support, instructional assistant, food service, maintenance, secretary and building services. The awards program was established to recognize the roles support personnel have in maintaining the effective and efficient operations of the school system. Honorees for 2021 […] The post Charles Co. Board of Ed honors outstanding support staff appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Co. Commissioner June 8, 2021 Meeting Briefs

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown. First on the Commissioners agenda was a presentation for Years of Service Awards for county employees with more than ten years of service. Catherine Pratson, Director, Human Resources, presented the awards. […] The post St. Mary’s Co. Commissioner June 8, 2021 Meeting Briefs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Development fight erupts over protected Potomac tributary

On a warm spring morning, the fish were literally jumping in Mattawoman Creek. Anglers, both human and avian, flocked to the Potomac River tributary in Southern Maryland to try their luck as carp thrashed about in a mating frenzy. Fishermen cast their lines from kayaks, powerboats and the shore. Herons and egrets stalked in shallows […] The post Development fight erupts over protected Potomac tributary appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Calvert County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert’s Commissioner Hutchins Resigns, Cites Personal Challenges

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – June 8, 2021 – Calvert County, Maryland, Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R, District 2) today announced his resignation from the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) effective June 28, 2021. Commissioner Hutchins also submitted his resignation to the Calvert County Republican Central Committee, which begins the process to appoint a successor for […] The post Calvert’s Commissioner Hutchins Resigns, Cites Personal Challenges appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Chesapeake Beach, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The town of Chesapeake Beach issues report on Quality of Life

June 8, 2021 (Chesapeake Beach, MD)– During the June 7, 2021 Town Council Work Session, Patrick Gonzales of Gonzales Media & Research presented the findings of a recent poll conducted of Town residents. Key findings from the report show:  97% of Town residents report their quality of life in their Town as “Excellent” or “Good”.  91% of Town […] The post The town of Chesapeake Beach issues report on Quality of Life appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Westlake, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Westlake’s Erin Kaple named 2021 Vice Principal of the Year

Erin Kaple is in her second term as a vice-principal at Westlake High School. As the vice principal who oversees instruction, Kaple is well known among her team as a professional who does her best each day to support students. She is well respected in the school community for her kind and caring demeanor. For […] The post Westlake’s Erin Kaple named 2021 Vice Principal of the Year appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCPS to provide Summer in Person learning through Pre-K Enhancement Grant

LEONARDTOWN, MD –  St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) is pleased to announce the award of a competitive Pre-Kindergarten Enhancement Grant in the amount of $443,700.00. This grant is intended to provide Summer in Person learning opportunities for currently enrolled students, and for waitlisted Pre-Kindergarten students if space permits. There are twelve Pre-K Enhancement locations including Benjamin Banneker, […] The post SMCPS to provide Summer in Person learning through Pre-K Enhancement Grant appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Receives Funding to Develop Wood Energy Projects

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Maryland Forest Service has been awarded nearly $250,000 for a Wood Innovations Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to develop priority projects with the Maryland Wood Energy Team. This partnership with the Maryland Clean Energy Center, Maryland Department of Commerce, University of Maryland Extension, the USDA […] The post Maryland Receives Funding to Develop Wood Energy Projects appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Piney Point, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle’s Week in Review for May 31-June 4, 2021

Calvert County: Dee of St. Mary’s to begin Public Cruises this week: The Dee of St. Mary’s was built in 1979 in Piney Point, Maryland, by shipwright Francis Goddard for St. George Island waterman Captain Jack Russell. She was the first skipjack built on the Western Shore of the Chesapeake in a quarter of a century.  Jeremy Testa […] The post SoMD Chronicle’s Week in Review for May 31-June 4, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StateCumberland Times-News

Maryland reports fewest new cases since March 2020

CUMBERLAND — Two days after lifting most coronavirus-related mask restrictions, Maryland health officials reported Monday the fewest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020 and a 7-day positivity rate that tied a pandemic low. The 212 cases reported by the Department of Health were the lowest total since March...
Maryland Statemymcmedia.org

The Latest COVID-19 Numbers in Montgomery County and Maryland

Since Friday, May 14, the Maryland Department of Health has reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County — 24 Saturday, 33 Sunday and 31 Monday. The county’s cumulative case count is 70,530. The county most recently reported that 75 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Montgomery County as...
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 212 new cases; 3 deaths in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Monday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 456,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 212 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 2.51%, decreased by 0.01% since Sunday morning;...