HVFD Announces Passing of Department Charter Fire Chief William J. Huseman

By Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 17 days ago
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Charter Fire Chief William J. Huseman. Chief Huseman was a part of the group of men who organized our Department in 1956.

Not only was he a Charter Member, he was also elected as the first Fire Chief of the Department by the Membership. Chief Huseman served as the Fire Chief for 3 years before moving to the Chief Engineer position then later as an Assistant Engineer. Chief Huseman served as the Treasurer of the Department for 20 years during his 66 years of service at Hollywood.

Chief Huseman continued to work with the Treasurer’s Office throughout his years by providing support during the Carnival and other events. Chief Huseman has served on numerous Committees and supported all of our fundraising events through his years in the Department. Chief Huseman was elected into the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame in 1987 and has been awarded numerous awards throughout his time in the Department.

We ask that you please keep the Huseman family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Chief Huseman was a true icon of our Department and will be surely missed. Without leaders like this man in our community, the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department would not be what it is today. Chief Huseman was a true leader and was dedicated to our community in which he served selflessly.

More information will be announced for Chief Huseman’s Services at a later time.

“Rest easy Chief, we will take it from here”

Chief William J. Huseman
11/12/1920 – 5/21/2021

