Since this weekend, the national box office eventually came back, and no, it was not with Tenet or a picture that's being released on streaming day-and-date with theatrical. Paramount's A Quiet Place Component II is crushing it, having grossed $19.3M yesterday, including $4.8M Thursday night previews, for whatever it's seems like a $47.5M 3-day, $57.4M 4-day starting at 3,726 theaters for a $15,4K theater typical. That is a number which isn't too far in the $60M which the John Krasinski-directed sequel was anticipated to perform in its own 3-day opening pre-pandemic! A Quiet Place Component II's money is being earned on a pure, unadulterated 45-day theatrical window. The sequel will strike Paramount+ then time period.