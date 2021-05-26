Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Exclusive Trailer for Koji Fukada’s The Real Thing Brings an Epic Series of Misadventures

By Jordan Raup
thefilmstage.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter landing on our radars with the carefully observed family drama Harmonium, Koji Fukada’s A Girl Missing received a U.S. release from Film Movement last summer and now the distributor has picked up the Japanese auteur’s latest project, the whopping 232-minute drama The Real Thing. Ahead of a June 4 release for the Cannes 2020 selection, we’re pleased to debut the new trailer. While it’ll arrive in Virtual Cinemas and VOD, if you’re in Los Angeles, the 237-minute television version will have its theatrical premiere on June 4-6 at Acropolis Cinema.

thefilmstage.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Real Thing#Epic#Film Movement#Japanese#Vod#Acropolis Cinema
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
TV SeriesInverse

Netflix's Revelation trailer reveals an epic sequel

Netflix has the power! The streaming giant is super-charging the summer with the Power of Grayskull, and it begins now. The teaser trailer for the anime-inspired He-Man sequel series, The Masters of the Universe: Revelation, is now online. Set to Bonnie Tyler’s unforgettable 1984 pop anthem “Holding Out for a...
TV & VideosCollider

Exclusive: 'Shadow and Bone' Featurette Takes You Inside the Soundtrack of Netflix's Epic Fantasy Series

We may still have some time to wait before Season 2 of Shadow and Bone officially premieres on Netflix, but in the meantime, a new featurette takes fans behind the music of the hit epic fantasy series — and Collider has your exclusive look at this deep dive into the sweeping score that helped both long-time and new fans fall in love with the show and its characters.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

It’s Cush Jumbo versus Jared Harris in this exclusive trailer for The Beast Must Die

AMC+ is building out its programming slate with the upcoming drama The Beast Must Die, led by a duo of powerhouse performers: The Good Wife and The Good Fight’s Cush Jumbo and Chernobyl’s Jared Harris. The gritty British drama originally hails from BritBox, an ITV and BBC joint venture. In it, Jumbo plays Frances Cairns, a mother who mourns the loss of her child, who was killed in a hit-and-run. After the police investigation stalls, she decides to take matters in her own hands. Frances poses as a novelist researching a murder mystery and integrates herself into the family of the man she believes is responsible for her son’s death, Harris’ George Rattery. The A.V. Club is exclusively premiering the trailer for the AMC+ series.
TV SeriesEW.com

Mike and Sulley bring the laughs in trailer for Disney+ series Monsters At Work

Monsters, Inc. is back in business. Disney+ has scared up the first trailer for its upcoming animated series Monsters At Work, a continuation of the 2001 Pixar film about the monster society behind your closet door. As you may recall, the end of the original movie saw Monsters, Inc. shift to using children's laughter for energy rather than screams, and the new show sees the monster world adjusting to the new status quo.
Video GamesIGN

OlliOlli World Exclusive Gameplay Trailer

OlliOlli World is a bold new skateboarding action platformer that's bursting with personality. Flip and flow through the vivid and vibrant world of Radlandia, meeting colorful characters as you grind, trick, and air your way to discover the mystical skate gods on your quest for Gnarvana.
Video GamesIGN

Broken Pieces Exclusive Trailer

Immerse yourself into the world of unexplained paranormal phenomenon in the psychological thriller game, Broken Pieces. The trailer confirms the adventure-mystery will unfold in Q2 2022.
TV SeriesGizmodo

See's Season 2 Trailer Is Live and David Bautista Joins the Series

Apple TV+ released a teaser trailer for the second season of the original streaming series. . August 27 marks the worldwide debut of the second season’s first episode, and new episodes will premiere weekly (not bingeable, sorry). A third season is already greenlit, and shooting is already underway in Canada.
TV SeriesEngadget

Here's a teaser trailer for the 'Cuphead' series that's coming to Netflix

It's been nearly two years since we heard that Netflix and Studio MDHR are teaming up on a Cuphead animated series, and now we can get a peek at it in motion. As part of Netflix's "Geeked Week" events, series star Wayne Brady introduced the clip which shows his character King Dice (the devil's right hand man) setting up the action.
MoviesIGN

Godzilla vs. Kong - Exclusive Epic Battle Featurette

Director Adam Wingard on crafting the monster brawls in Godzilla vs. Kong, now on Digital & 4K Ultra HD. Legends collide in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures' Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth. The film stars Alexander Skarsgård ("Big Little Lies," "The Little Drummer Girl"), Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger Things"), Rebecca Hall ("Christine," "Professor Marston and the Wonder Women"), Brian Tyree Henry ("Joker," "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"), Shun Oguri ("Weathering with You"), Eiza González ("Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"), Julian Dennison ("Deadpool 2"), with Kyle Chandler ("Godzilla: King of the Monsters") and Demián Bichir ("The Nun," "The Hateful Eight"). Wingard ("The Guest," "You're Next") directed from a screenplay by Eric Pearson ("Thor: Ragnarok") and Max Borenstein ("Godzilla: King of the Monsters," "Kong: Skull Island"), story by Terry Rossio ("Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales") and Michael Dougherty & Zach Shields ("Godzilla: King of the Monsters"), based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO CO., LTD. The film was produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, Jon Jashni, Thomas Tull and Brian Rogers, with Jay Ashenfelter, Herbert W. Gains, Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Yoshimitsu Banno and Kenji Okuhira executive producing.
MoviesCollider

'Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans' Trailer Teases Epic and Emotional Conclusion to Guillermo del Toro's Animated Saga

Netflix and DreamWorks Animation have unleashed the first trailer for Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, which promises a titanic conclusion to the Tales of Arcadia saga created by Guillermo del Toro. The saga launched all the way back in 2016 with Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, but since then it's become an epic spanning several centuries and different genres.
TV & VideosIGN

Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake - Exclusive Official Trailer

Three generations of women fight back against those who could take everything from them in the mother of all action movies. Sam (KAREN GILLAN) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (LENA HEADEY), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother's footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. She uses her "talents" to clean up The Firm's most dangerous messes. She's as efficient as she is loyal. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl - Emily (CHLOE COLEMAN). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians (MICHELLE YEOH, ANGELA BASSETT and CARLA GUGINO). These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them. Gunpowder Milkshake debuts on Netflix on July 14.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Sweet Tooth': Christian Convery and Nonso Anozie Reveal Favorite Locations From Epic Netflix Series (Exclusive)

Sweet Tooth depicts the epic journey of Gus and Jepp across a world reclaimed by the wilderness, and actors Christian Convery and Nonso Anozie had an amazing journey of their own in the filming process. The two actors spoke to PopCulture.com this week about the show's successful premiere on Netflix. They each shared their personal favorite location from the show.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Exclusive Trailer for Hong Sangsoo’s The Woman Who Ran Finds Kim Minhee Searching Her Soul

Yes, the above headline could be a descriptor for any number of Hong Sangsoo movies, but The Woman Who Ran is one of the South Korean master’s most poignant and entertaining in this regard. Following a premiere at Berlinale last year, where Hong picked up the Silver Bear for Best Director, the film will arrive in theaters on July 9 and we’re pleased to debut the exclusive trailer courtesy of Cinema Guild.
Tennisthefilmstage.com

The Match Begins in Exclusive Trailer for William Klein’s The French, Presented by Wes Anderson

With this year’s French Open recently concluding, it’s the opportune time to watch one of cinema’s greatest sports documentaries. Capturing the annual tennis event 40 years ago, Muhammed Ali, the Greatest director William Klein’s The Open takes an intimate look at the 1981 French Open with John McEnroe, Chris Evert, Yannick Noah, Arthur Ashe, Martina Navratilova, and Björn Borg. Set to open virtually at Metrograph starting this Friday, we’re pleased to present the exclusive trailer.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

It’s cowboys vs. creatures in an exclusive trailer for “SKINWALKER”

The Old West is terrorized by an ancient menace in the independent horror feature releasing next month, and we’ve got the poster too. Uncork’d Entertainment will bring SKINWALKER to DVD and digital platforms July 13. Written and directed by Robert Conway, it stars Eva Hamilton, Cameron Kotecki, Amelia Haberman, Dan Higgins, Daniel Link, Charlie E. Motley, Edward Rodriguez, Nathaniel Burns, Liz Manning, Victorio Pope, Jeff Yazzie and Becky Jo Harris. The synopsis: “After looting a Native American burial site, a hunter unleashes the legendary Skinwalker, a shapeshifting demon, onto an unsuspecting world. Once thought to be only a legend, this ancient evil returns from the grave to wreak a terrible vengeance on all who are unfortunate enough to cross its path.”