Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

PTP Players Announce virtual musical “Working The Musical”

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKX9j_0aBuLS0B00

About the Show: ?This examination of 26 people from all walks of life proves that it’s more than just a job for the average working American.  The musical is based on the 1974 Studs Terkel book Working:  People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do .  The book includes interviews with people from different regions and occupations.  The idea for the musical was born after Stephen Schwartz read Terkel’s book and felt compelled to explore the voices of the men and women who comprise the fabric of America.

About our production: Our production team felt this was the perfect time to present this particular musical to our patrons, as it is a celebration of many of the essential workers of our nation.  In addition, the nature of the show – it is performed in vignettes that include songs (solos and ensemble numbers) and monologues – lent itself to a virtual production format.  The director, Ben Simpson, and music director, Brian Kuhn, selected a dynamic and diverse cast from across Southern Maryland that includes multiple ethnicities, gender identifications, and ages.  Excitement has been building as Technical Director Jason Klonkowski has guided the recording of songs and filming of scenes, both at the theater and at a variety of locations in the area.

Streaming Dates:  June 2, June 4, and June 11 at 7 p.m.

Ticket Purchase Link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/52256

Details about this streaming event:
*This is not an on-demand event and cannot be viewed at any other time.
*This is a “Watch Party,” where everyone will be watching together. You will not be able to pause or rewind.
*You can watch on a computer or mobile device or on your Apple TV by downloading the ShowTix4U app.
*You will receive an email with a link following your ticket purchase.
*Only one device can use the link at a time.

Cast List

The post PTP Players Announce virtual musical “Working The Musical” appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ptp#Musical Director#Music Production#Music Director#Production Team#Streaming Music#Ptp Players Announce#American#Studs Terkel#Technical#Watch Party#Showtix4u#Ensemble Numbers#Solos#Monologues#Vignettes#Cast List#Book#Scenes#Streaming Dates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Theater & Dancemidtownatl.com

WORKING: A Musical

Songs by Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Rodgers and Susan Birkenhead, Stephen Schwartz, and James Taylor. “Everyone should have something to point to, something to be proud of.” WORKING: A Musical explores what makes our work meaningful across all walks of life. Whether it be in an office, a restaurant, your home, or you’ve retired, this musical reminds us to celebrate not only what we do, but how we do it. With original songs by Lin-Manual Miranda, Stephen Schwartz, and James Taylor, the Alliance Theatre’s concert staging of WORKING will premiere as part of the Under the Tent series.
Williamsport, PALockhaven Express

CAC announces cast for ‘The SpongeBob Musical’

WILLIAMSPORT — The Community Arts Center and Lycoming College have announced the cast list for the upcoming Student Summer Stock performance of “The SpongeBob Musical.”. Performances will take place at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport from July 29 to Aug. 1. For more information about upcoming shows and to purchase tickets visit caclive.com.
EntertainmentPosted by
Page Six

Four Tops member Duke Fakir working on Broadway musical about the band

Broadway producer Paul Lambert and original “Four Tops” member Abdul “Duke” Fakir are working on a musical about the legendary Motown group, Page Six is told. They’re hoping the show, named after their legendary hit “I’ll Be There!,” will be onstage early in 2022, making it one of the first new productions to appear on the Great White Way after theaters reopen.
Behind Viral Videosdailybruin.com

UCLA music students gain traction virtually through TikTok musical covers

Alex Barsom and Finn Sagal are jazzing up the TikTok scene with their musical covers. Third-year music composition student Barsom and third-year vocal performance student Sagal began their joint TikTok account in November, where their covers of various songs have since amassed more than one million likes. With Barsom playing piano and Sagal singing, the pair performs songs from Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me To The Moon” to The Backyardigans’ “Castaways.” The pair initially started the account as a way to emulate a performance environment amid the restrictive COVID-19 regulations, Barsom said.
MusicTrumann Democrat

Honeywell announces 2021 Summer Plaza Music Series

Honeywell Arts & Entertainment’s Summer Plaza Music Series is returning to the Honeywell Center Carpenter Plaza “for another great season of family entertainment,” according to a press release. The series will feature four performing groups from 5 to 7 p.m. every Thursday from June 10 through July 1.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Music Academy of the West 2021 Season Announced

It’s tempting to call it “the miracle at Miraflores.” After a strikingly effective pivot season in which faculty and fellows beamed in their performances from all over the world, 2021 will forever be remembered as the summer that the Music Academy of the West returned the restorative power of live music to Santa Barbara. Thanks to social distancing, vaccines, and not least to some gloriously good timing, audiences will soon be able to choose among more than 70 classical music events beginning on Monday, June 28, and continuing through Saturday, August 7, with an additional week of online programming extending until Saturday, August 14. Highlights include orchestral concerts at The Granada Theatre featuring outstanding conductors Larry Rachleff, Marin Alsop, and Michael Tilson Thomas, along with a star-studded lineup of guest artists performing and teaching in a variety of capacities. Most of all, we can look forward to welcoming more than 100 brilliant young musicians as fellows and 65 faculty and teaching artists to our community over the course of what promises to be an unforgettable season.
Internetdecodedmagazine.com

CO:QUO announce virtual event series ‘Music Futures & Simulacra: Exploring Without a Map’

CO:QUO is pleased to present the virtual event series, Music Futures & Simulacra: Exploring Without a Map, taking place in cyberspace throughout June. The overarching theme of the series looks at simulacra to imagine new futures for the music industry, using symbols and signs in place of reality to explore territory without a map. NFTs and avatars are emerging tools in the music industry which propose new models and modes of consumption, but come with their own challenges and barriers to entry. To mitigate these challenges and open up new doors for discussion, two online workshops will take place via Zoom, complemented by the launch of a Discord server where participants can engage and discuss findings and resolutions presented in the workshops.
Musicphillychitchat.com

Academy of Music’s Virtual Fanfare

On May 23, 2021, guests gathered at the home of Noelle and Joshua Burg in Villanova for a Viewing. Party for the Academy of Music’s virtual Fanfare for the Future event. This event was co-hosted by. Noelle and Josh Burg and Lynsie Feinberg. Advisory Committee members, Noelle and Lynsie, brought.
Performing Artsfranklinreporter.com

SGS/HSC Players Present ‘Shrek The Musical Jr.’

Three performances of “Shrek the Musical Jr.” will be presented virtually by the SGS/HSC Players on June 5 and 6. The musical, based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and Broadway musical, centers around Shrek and his pal, a donkey, in their quest to free Princess Fiona and deliver her to Lord Farquaad, who wishes to marry her. There are quite a few twists and turns along the way, and in the end … well, you have to see it for yourself.
Brainerd, MNclcmn.edu

Cast for outdoor musical announced

Brainerd Community Theatre announces the cast for its summer production of the musical ‘Xanadu.’. Directed by local community theatre veteran Amy Borash, the cast includes many performers familiar to local audiences: Kevin Boyles, Travis Chaput, Brianna Engels, Jaydon Friedel, Jacob Hanson, Sharon Hartley, Macy Judd, Rachael Kline, Lily Medved-Charpentier, Erik Paulson, and Nicole Rothleutner.
Walker, LAtheadvocate.com

Walker students finish well in virtual music festival

Walker High students Elise Darden and Athena Smith were honored in the DeBose Fine Arts Festival Competition. Smith was third-place soloist, and Darden was named an honorable-mention soloist. The DeBose Foundation is a nonprofit organization which continues a tradition of service and excellence in fine arts for our community, a...
Moviestheviolinchannel.com

The MET Announces Documentary About Music Director

Entitled "Yannick: An Artist’s Journey," the documentary will precede the Met’s summer encore screenings of "Live in HD" presentations in US cinemas beginning Wednesday, July 14. The film follows the life of the Met’s Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director, Nézet-Séguin. From his youth to being named the Met’s third music director...
Musictheviolinchannel.com

UK Symposium Announced to Explore Diversity in Classical Music

More recently, the controversy surrounding diversity at the Last Night of the BBC Proms has initiated lively discussion around the nature of British musical identity. University of Oxford's Dr. Joanna Bullivant and her colleagues, in collaboration with the British-based Villiers Quartet, have designed the three-day symposium that seeks to bring this conversation into the public eye.
Marshfield, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Regional youth symphony announces new music director

The Central Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra Program has a new music director and conductor of its symphony orchestra. Richard Brunson, an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Marshfield, was selected for the position formerly held by Kurt Van Tiem, now retired after serving as the CWYSOP music director for the past seven years.
MusicSonoma Index Tribune

Valley of the Moon Music Festival presents virtual-live hybrid in 2021

Tanya Tomkins is one of the principals of the Valley of the Moon Music Festival, a high-class event featuring chamber music pieces played on period-accurate instruments. This year’s festival is set to begin July 17, with concerts being held in the auditorium at Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Drive. Tomkins...