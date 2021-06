VICTORIA, British Columbia, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Somewhere within 3% of the United State's GDP - more than $10,000 for each person, on average - is spent paying end user costs for prescription medication each year. High prescription medication costs are a harsh reality for the average American, and these days relief from paying high costs for life-saving medication is needed more than ever. The July 2020 White House Executive Order was supposed to initiate a solution for more affordable drug options for Americans. But many medications are now no longer covered under Medicare Part D, so Americans are looking beyond the border at international pharmacies like Canada Drugs Direct to pay less when having their prescriptions filled.