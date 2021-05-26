Tampa man to be jailed for counterfeiting

May 26, 2021 - Darius Edwards of Tampa has been sentenced to four years and three months in federal prison for manufacturing counterfeit U.S. currency and violating his federal supervised release. Edwards, 42, was convicted of the same counterfeiting charge in 2015 and had been on federal supervised release after serving 33 months in prison. He pled guilty to the new charges, which stemmed from an October 2019 arrest in Pinellas Park, in January. The case was investigated by the Pinellas Park Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service Jacksonville Field Office.