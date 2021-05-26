Maryland Fire-Rescue Services Memorial Foundation To Hold June 6 Memorial In-Person, in Annapolis

The Maryland Fire-Rescue Services Memorial Foundation (MFRSMF) announces the annual memorial paying tribute to Maryland’s fallen fire and rescue services personnel will be held, in-person, in Annapolis, June 6. The 2 p.m. service will honor 10 heroes who died in the line of duty while serving the residents of Maryland.

This year’s ceremony is lifting in memoriam those who would have been recognized at last year’s ceremony had it not been canceled due to the statewide, stay-home order associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020-2021 combined-memorial service will recognize the following heroes, starting with the date of their passing:

June 2, 1931: Charles Wallace Hambrock, West Annapolis Volunteer fire & Improvement Company, Anne Arundel County

June 30, 1934: Thomas Chew, United Fire Company, Frederick County

May 1, 1948: Earl Derr, Independent Hose, Frederick County

June 25, 2019: Michael R. Powers, Libertytown VFD, Frederick County

Oct. 2, 2019: Kim D. Weber, Fallston Vol. Fire & Ambulance Company, Harford County

Dec. 29, 2019: Otis L. Isaacs, Jr., North East Fire Company, Cecil County

May 31, 2020: Brad A. Scott, Howard County Department of Fire & Rescue, Howard County

Aug. 10, 2020: Jeffrey L. Schaffer, Taneytown VFC, Carroll County

Jan. 1, 2021: Bryan P. Hamilton, Naval District Washington Fire Department, Charles County

Jan. 27, 2021: William A. Sheffield, Baltimore City Fire Department, Baltimore City

“This year, more than ever, we appreciate the opportunity to gather and pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Foundation President Dennis Beard. “It’s especially rewarding to include three heroes from the past in this year’s ceremony and give them the recognition they deserve.”

TRAFFIC ALERT: The memorial service is expected to take several hours and will include numerous pieces of apparatus in a ‘row of honor’ on Calvert Street, as well as Bladen Street and Northwest Drive. Visitors to Annapolis should expect delays in the area of the memorial located at 101 Calvert St., in downtown Annapolis. The service will be broadcast live on Facebook.

