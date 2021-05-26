Oculus Quest 2 vs. PSVR: Which is right for you?

Rebellion revealed Sniper Elite VR will launch July 8, 2021 on PlayStation VR, Steam VR, Quest and Rift. A new trailer for the shooter showcases some of the gameplay. You’ll play as an “Italian partisan, fighting fascism in a powerful World War II story told through his harrowing memories as you protect your fellow countrymen and drive back the merciless invaders,” according to Rebellion. The game is developed in partnership with Just Add Water and Coatsink and it offers an 18 mission campaign with either full locomotion or single stick teleport. You’ll use rifles, SMGs, pistols, shotguns and the developers are promising some satisfying gunplay throughout. The game will also include a VR version of x-ray kill cam that’s a signature of the Sniper Elite franchise.