Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Oculus Quest 2 vs. PSVR: Which is right for you?

By Namerah Saud Fatmi
Android Central
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oculus Quest 2 is Facebook's next-gen successor to the original Oculus Quest, and it is next-gen in every technical aspect, save for the head straps and battery life. It has outstanding graphics, is incredibly easy to set up and use, has a good amount of games, and carries an affordable price.

www.androidcentral.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus Go#Oculus Quest#Oculus Vr#Playstation Camera#Gaming#Virtual Console#Standalone Vr#Oled#Digital Ipd#Wired Expensive#Os#Lcd#Manual Digital#Usb#Headphone Jacks#Psn#Psvr Ipd#Psvr Users#Psvr Titles#Top Notch Vr Experiences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
SONY
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Virtual Reality
Related
Video GamesRoad to VR

The Best Oculus Quest 2 Accessories & Why You’ll Want Them

Oculus Quest 2 has everything you need in the box to get playing an awesome selection of VR games. Once you’ve owned it for a few weeks though, you’ll probably start to notice the headset’s inherent pain points, which can be solved with a few key aftermarket products. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best basic accessories you may want to consider as a long-term VR user.
Computersuploadvr.com

Collaborative Architecture Tool Arkio Runs On Oculus Quest, iPad, And More

Collaborative world-building software Arkio runs on Oculus Quest as well as other devices and can import models from Revit, Rhino and SketchUp for a cross-platform multiplayer service which could save builders time and money. Arkio allows real-time revisions to 3D designs live in collaboration with others. We’ve tested a promising...
Cell Phonesuploadvr.com

Photogrammetry App OtherSight Coming To Oculus Quest Late 2021

OtherSight is a new exploration app featuring photogrammetric captures from around the world, coming to the Oculus Quest and Quest 2 in late 2021. The developers, Raiz New Media, posted a trailer announcing the news on their YouTube channel. There’s not a whole lot of detailed information, but it seems like the app will use photogrammetry to create lifelike environments from around the world, which the user can explore and be guided through.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Best Oculus Quest Games And Apps To Sideload Via SideQuest (Summer 2021)

So you’ve just got a brand new Oculus Quest, congratulations! But what are the best Oculus Quest apps to sideload?. The official Quest Store is filled with plenty of excellent games and apps (top 25 list here) but there’s also an expansive library of experimental content available by sideloading and through App Lab (you can read our list of the best App Lab content here).
Video Gamesava360.com

Resident Evil 4 VR announced for Oculus Quest 2 as a first-person remake

On Thursday, Capcom announced that its megaton horror series Resident Evil will soon return to virtual reality. But instead of adding a VR mode to the upcoming Resident Evil VIII: Village, slated to launch next month, the game-maker threw horror fans a curveball. The project, as it turns out, is Resident Evil 4 VR, a wildly revised port of the 2005 classic, and it appears to be an Oculus Quest 2 exclusive.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Best VR Horror Games: Scariest Picks On Quest, PSVR, And PC VR

Feeling brave? Then try our list of the best VR horror games on for size. Warning: this list of the scariest VR games is not to be taken lightly. [This list was originally published in October, 2019. It’s being re-published with updates.]. For years, horror fans have enjoyed jumping and...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

How to pair a smartwatch or fitness tracker to the Oculus Quest 2

While Oculus Move is a great way to track some basic workout stats on your Oculus Quest 2, a smartwatch can provide much more accurate health data when paired with supported apps. Right now, there's no native way to pair your smartwatch with your Oculus Quest 2. Still, apps like Supernatural have apps that work specifically with your smartwatch to gather additional data that you can use to track your VR workouts more accurately.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Sniper Elite VR Releases July 8 For Quest, PSVR & SteamVR

Rebellion revealed Sniper Elite VR will launch July 8, 2021 on PlayStation VR, Steam VR, Quest and Rift. A new trailer for the shooter showcases some of the gameplay. You’ll play as an “Italian partisan, fighting fascism in a powerful World War II story told through his harrowing memories as you protect your fellow countrymen and drive back the merciless invaders,” according to Rebellion. The game is developed in partnership with Just Add Water and Coatsink and it offers an 18 mission campaign with either full locomotion or single stick teleport. You’ll use rifles, SMGs, pistols, shotguns and the developers are promising some satisfying gunplay throughout. The game will also include a VR version of x-ray kill cam that’s a signature of the Sniper Elite franchise.
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Sniper Elite VR – Release Date Trailer | PSVR, Steam VR, Oculus

Rebellion posted a new trailer for their upcoming Sniper Elite VR which launches on July 8th 2021. The game comes to most VR platforms which is great news for all concerned. Southern Italy, 1943. Fascist forces occupy your homeland. Using stealth, authentic weaponry, and your skilled marksmanship as an elite sniper, fight for the Italian Resistance in this exhilarating first-person shooter.
Video Gamesnewpaper24.com

PSVR: All of the Video games Introduced in Right now’s Highlight – NEWPAPER24

PSVR: All of the Video games Introduced in Right now’s Highlight. VR isn’t going anyplace. At the least not in terms of PlayStation’s PSVR video games. PlayStation introduced a number of new trailers and updates on beforehand introduced PSVR video games throughout Thursday’s Highlight stream. PlayStation didn’t have any information...
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Oculus Quest 3 could be cheaper than earlier VR headsets

Oculus Quest 3 headset might be even cheaper than we imagine when it launches according to new statements from Mark Zuckerberg, the head of Oculus parent company Facebook. And it’s all thanks to a trick that traditional game consoles have been using for years. During an Instagram Live AMA, Zuckerberg...
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Facebook: ‘Long Term’ Oculus Studios Titles Targeting Quest 2

Oculus Studios titles releasing in the “long term” are targeting the Oculus Quest 2, according to Executive Producer Mike Doran. The comment was made in a fairly obscure post on Reddit asking whether any big studio titles were coming to Quest. One user commented that games such as After the Fall and Resident Evil 4 are on the way, then tagged Oculus Studios Executive Producer Mike Doran and mentioned he had previously said that there were some long-term projects in the works.
Tennismobileworldlive.com

SKT co-develops VR game for Oculus Quest

SK Telecom (SKT) stepped-up efforts to lead the gaming market in South Korea, detailing plans to release a dedicated VR title for Oculus Quest headsets tomorrow (9 June). The operator stated it teamed with local developer Pixelity Games to develop Crazy World VR, which offers a range of sports contests including archery, tennis and bowling. It is compatible with both versions of the Oculus Quest devices.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Microsoft Already Working on New Xbox Hardware and Platforms

While the Xbox Series X/S aren’t even a year old, Microsoft is already working on the next range of Xbox hardware and platforms. According to Eurogamer, CVP of gaming experiences and platforms Liz Hamren said in a video briefing for the press that, “Cloud is key to our hardware and Game Pass roadmaps, but no one should think we’re slowing down on our core console engineering. In fact, we’re accelerating it. We’re already hard at work on new hardware and platforms, some of which won’t come to light for years.
Cell PhonesRoad to VR

How to Enable Smartphone Notifications on Oculus Quest

The latest Oculus Quest update, v29, added support for displaying smartphone notifications (currently iOS only) inside of your headset. Here’s how to enable the feature. Note: Smartphone notifications in Quest are only currently supported for iOS devices (iPhone 7 or newer). Android support is “coming soon.”. Make Sure You’re Running...