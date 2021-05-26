Scotsman Introduces the World’s First Custom 3D-Printed e-Scooter

One area where we’ve seen a lot of 3D printing activity is in helmets. Now, KAV is joining the fray with a mass-customized, made-to-measure helmet. The company says that machine learning is used to take the measurements that you input and turn them into a custom design. It is unclear why they would use machine learning to do this. The company touts a “patented energy management system”, that leads to a “slimmer helmet” with less drag and which weighs 300 grams. The helmet is also said to drive away heat eight times better than foam helmets.