Scotsman Introduces the World’s First Custom 3D-Printed e-Scooter
They say e-scooters, at least those offered through various ride-share services, are the bane of modern cities. Well, “they” have never seen the new Scotsman. Scotsman is the latest e-scooter from Scotsman, with backing from Arevo, a company specializing in composites manufacturing and 3D printing. If Arevo rings a bell, it’s the same company that put out the stunning Superstrata bike last summer, with its two flavors Terra and Ion, the latter being a motorized one.www.autoevolution.com