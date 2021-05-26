Spain offers wine pairings for any meal

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you can create unexpected pairings like wine with Pringles, you better believe you can pair wine with barbecue. Although beer often takes the spotlight around the grill, there are few beers that can bring out the bold flavors of barbecue better than a perfectly paired wine. "The adventure of pairing is fun," says Karen Bonarrigo, chief administrative officer for Messina Hof Wine Cellars in Texas, "and barbecued and grilled foods are big in the flavor department, meaning wine choices can be equally spectacular." When it comes to pairing wine with grilled food, Bonarrigo recommends starting with two sips of the wine first (the first as a palate cleanser and the second to focus on the flavor of the wine) before moving on to the food. From there, it's game-on for sipping and enjoying a great meal with good company.