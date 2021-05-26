Netflix to Adapt Tolstoy’s ‘Anna Karenina’ in First Russian Original Drama

Cancel
Netflix is reimagining Leo Tolstoy’s iconic novel Anna Karenina in its first-ever Russian original series. Produced by Moscow-based 1-2-3 Production, ANNA K (working title) is a lavish and contemporary retelling of the literary classic, one of the world’s most well-known novels. The titular Anna will be played by Russian actress Svetlana Khodchenkova, who has starred in films such as The Wolverine and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

