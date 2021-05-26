Netflix to Adapt Tolstoy’s ‘Anna Karenina’ in First Russian Original Drama

The event Geeked Week from Netflix keeps leaving big announcements in a week that claims to offer a glimpse of what’s to come on the platform; and if recently we have been able to enjoy the first trailer of the new movie of Van Damme for Netflix or the release date of the second season of Locke & Key (October 2021), now comes a first preview of the new live action series based on the popular anime Cowboy Bebop through its protagonists, also confirming that the series will premiere this very fall, on a specific date yet to be confirmed.