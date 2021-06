After doing the initial review of the Wrangler 4xe Stellantis sent me, I realized that there are really two vehicles to review here. First, there’s the beastly off-road vehicle that gives us insight into the future of electric off-roading. Not only is it cool in its own right, but it gives us a lot of insight into what we can expect as vehicles like the Rivian, Cybertruck, and other vehicles come out in the next couple years. I’m going to address this more fully in another article, but the big takeaway is that off-roading under electric power is awesome, and we have a LOT to look forward to!