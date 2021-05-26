Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorizations for SARS-CoV-2 Tests From Harvard, NowDiagnostics

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 17 days ago

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration has granted separate Emergency Use Authorizations for a molecular SARS-CoV-2 test developed by Harvard University and a point-of-care immunoassay for the virus from NowDiagnostics. Harvard's Quaeris SARS-CoV-2 Assay is designed to detect the virus's N and RdRP genes in anterior nasal...

www.genomeweb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Cambridge#Cambridge University#Laboratory Tests#Research Laboratories#Drug Tests#Research Labs#Quaeris Sars Cov 2 Assay#Self Swab Collection Kit#Ce#Waived Complexity Tests#Clinics#Accreditation#Certificate#Pharmacies#Care#Plasma#Nucleic Acid Extraction#Fingerstick Blood Samples#Immunoassay#Springdale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Laboratories
Related
HealthThe Recorddelta

FDA: Stop Using Lepu Medical Technology SARS-CoV-2 Antigen and Leccurate Antibody Tests

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning the public to stop using the Lepu Medical Technology SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test Kit and the Leccurate SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Rapid Test Kit (Colloidal Gold Immunochromatography). The FDA has serious concerns about the performance of the SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test Kit and the Leccurate SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Rapid Test Kit (Colloidal Gold Immunochromatography) and believes there is likely a high risk of false results when using these tests. Neither test has been authorized, cleared or approved by FDA for distribution and use in the United States.
Public Health360dx.com

iXensor Gets CE-IVD Mark for Point-of-Care SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test

NEW YORK — iXensor said on Wednesday that it has received CE-IVD marking for its PixoTest POCT COVID-19 Antigen Test. According to iXensor, the test is designed to detect SARS-CoV-2 antigens in nasopharyngeal specimens at the point of care. It runs on a palm-sized analyzer that provides results within 15 minutes, transmitting them to a companion smartphone app that stores vaccination certificates.
Medical & Biotech360dx.com

LivFul, Global Access Diagnostics Partner to Offer SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Testing

NEW YORK — LivFul and Global Access Diagnostics said on Wednesday that they have partnered to offer a SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test in low- and middle-income countries. The companies said they will offer a rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test developed by Mologic at an affordable price in these nations. Mologic partnered with UK-based GAD in late 2020 to make the test available in low- and middle-income countries at the cost of production.
Public HealthGenomeWeb

Novacyt Gets CE Mark for Multigene SARS-CoV-2 Test, Launches RUO Variant Assay

NEW YORK — French diagnostics firm Novacyt said on Thursday that it has received CE marking for its Genesig COVID-19 3G test, a three-gene assay for SARS-CoV-2. According to Novacyt, the RT-PCR-based test is designed to detect the ORF1ab, M, and S genes of the virus and builds on the company's portfolio of one-gene, two-gene, and high-throughput SARS-CoV-2 tests.
Public Health360dx.com

Amazon, Diabetomics Get FDA Emergency Use Authorizations for Coronavirus Tests

NEW YORK ─ The US Food and Drug Administration has granted separate Emergency Use Authorizations for SARS-CoV-2 assays developed by Amazon and Diabetomics. The agency granted EUA to STS Lab Holdco, a subsidiary of Amazon.com, for the Amazon Real-Time RT-PCR DTC Test for Detecting SARS-CoV-2. The test is authorized as a direct-to-consumer product for testing individual anterior nasal swab specimens self-collected at home using the Amazon COVID19 Test Collection Kit DTC. Any individual 18 years or older, including individuals without symptoms or other reasons to suspect COVID-19, can conduct testing.
Public HealthWFMZ-TV Online

OraSure receives FDA approval for emergency use of three virus tests

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - OraSure Technologies received emergency use authorization for three of their COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. The Emergency Use Authorization comes from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the OraSure COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, which the Company is branding as InteliSwab™. OraSure reports that the tests detect active...
SciencePosted by
Lakeland Gazette

SARS-CoV-2 Viral Mutations: Impact on COVID-19 Tests

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has mutated over time, resulting in genetic variation in the population of circulating viral strains over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Molecular, antigen, and serology tests are affected by viral mutations differently due to the inherent design differences of each test. This website provides information regarding...
Science360dx.com

Bruker Receives CE-IVD Mark for Newly Launched SARS-CoV-2 PCR Test

NEW YORK – Bruker said on Monday that it has received the CE-IVD mark for its newly launched FluoroType SARS-CoV-2 varID Q assay. The PCR-based test is intended for detection of SARS-CoV-2 as well as quantitation of viral loads and detection of four major virus mutations that can be used to identify specific strains of the virus, including those emerging in the UK (B.1.1.7), in Nigeria (B.1.525), in South Africa (B.1.351), in Brazil (P.1), and in Denmark (B.1.1.298).
Public Health360dx.com

FDA Warns Against Use of Innova Medical Group SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday requested that Innova Medical Group stop sales of its Innova SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Qualitative Test and warned the public against using the test, citing concerns about its performance. Innova promotes the lateral flow immunochromatographic assay, which is designed to...
Medical & Biotech360dx.com

Promega Receives CE Mark for SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Test

NEW YORK ─ Promega on Wednesday said it has obtained CE marking for its SARS-CoV-2 antibody test, the Lumit Dx SARS-CoV-2 Immunoassay, and that the assay is available in Europe. The immunoassay detects antibodies in serum against the receptor-binding domain antigen of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, Promega said, adding that...
Medical & Biotech360dx.com

In Brief This Week: OpGen, Yale School of Public Health, ProPhase Labs, Core Diagnostics, and More

NEW YORK – OpGen announced this week that it has submitted an updated 510(k) summary document to the US Food and Drug Administration for its Acuitas AMR Gene Panel for Isolates. The updated document includes the agency’s requested updates to documents such as the package insert, electronic user guide, and operator manual. The agency provided feedback on the documents by the end of May and told OpGen it intends to finish its review by August, but that it can’t commit to a timeline. OpGen previously submitted its Acuitas panel to the FDA in May 2019, and the agency has twice requested more information.
Public HealthNews 12

Moderna seeks FDA emergency use authorization of COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents

Moderna announced this morning that it requested an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “We are pleased to announce that we have submitted for an emergency use authorization for our COVID-19 vaccine with the FDA for use in adolescents in the United States,” said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Mass vaccination the only way to tackle emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants

Ever since its emergence in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has spread around the globe causing the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic that has caused unprecedented global healthcare and economic crises. SARS-CoV-2 is constantly mutating, and new variants are emerging rapidly,...
Medical Scienceupenn.edu

Researchers discover drug that blocks multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants

The drug diABZI—which activates the body’s innate immune response—was highly effective in preventing severe COVID-19 in mice that were infected with SARS-CoV-2, according to scientists in the Perelman School of Medicine. The findings, published in Science Immunology, suggest that diABZI could also treat other respiratory coronaviruses. “Few drugs have been...
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Nasal delivery of an IgM offers broad protection from SARS-CoV-2 variants

Resistance represents a major challenge for antibody-based therapy for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)1-4. Here we engineered an immunoglobulin M (IgM) neutralizing antibody (IgM-14) to overcome the resistance encountered by IgG-based therapeutics. IgM-14 is >230-fold more potent than its parental IgG-14 in neutralizing the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). IgM-14 potently neutralizes the resistant virus raised by its corresponding IgG-14, the newly emerged United Kingdom B.1.1.7, Brazilian P.1, and South African B.1.351 variants of concern (VOCs), and 21 other receptor-binding domain (RBD) mutants, many of which are resistant to the IgGs that have been authorized for emergency use. Although engineering IgG into IgM enhances antibody potency in general, selection of an optimal epitope is critical for identifying the most effective IgM that can overcome resistance. One single intranasal (IN) dose of 0.044 and 0.4 mg/kg IgM-14 confers prophylactic and therapeutic efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 in mice, respectively. IgM-14, but not IgG-14, also confers potent therapeutic protection against the P.1 and B.1.351 variants. IgM-14 exhibits desirable IN pharmacokinetics and safety in rodents. Our results demonstrate that IN administration of an engineered IgM can improve efficacy, reduce resistance, and simplify the prophylactic and therapeutic treatment of COVID-19.
Public HealthMedscape News

Diagnostic Value of Cutaneous Manifestation of SARS-CoV-2 Infection

A. Visconti; V. Bataille; N. Rossi; J. Kluk; R. Murphy; S. Puig; R. Nambi; R. C. E. Bowyer; B. Murray; A. Bournot; J. Wolf; S. Ourselin; C. J. Steves; T. D. Spector; M. Falchi. The British Journal of Dermatology. 2021;184(5):880-887. Abstract and Introduction. Abstract. Background: One of the challenging aspects...